Jamaica: 54-year-old woman found dead with knife to neck in Manchester

Jamaica: In a shocking discovery, the Jamaica Constabulary Force found the dead body of a 54-year-old woman in the rural community of Shirehampton on Tuesday morning. According to police reports, the body of the 54-year-old woman was found along the roadway in the area by residents who stumbled upon it on the morning of October 14 with a knife inserted to her neck and a visible wound to the head.

Soon after the discovery, the police launched an investigation into the development with the victim’s relatives telling them that she was last seen sometime after 9 pm on Monday, October 13, while leaving a shop located between Huntley and Maidstone, and early Tuesday her body turned up.

The identity of the female has yet not been revealed by the officials as they are trying to determine the cause of her death.

Meanwhile, the citizens of Jamaica took to Facebook to express their grief and disbelief over the gruesome criminal acts that have been taking place across the country with many calling upon the church for prayers. One user wrote, “Let us draw closer to the Lord. We are in perilous times my people. May the Lord visit this parish in Jesus name! Manchester Manchester Manchester !lord mi tyad! Every day suh?”

While another wrote, “Manchester getting shakey, was it not late last week, that a resident of a Manchester community was found with his dog both lifeless. Also a market vendor wad killed in Christiana recently.”