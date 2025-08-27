Dominica secures top spots in 2024–25 academic results, Minister Alfred praises hard work

At the conference, the Ministry shared results of CCSLC, CSEC, CBQ, and Kit exams, praising students for their strong performance this academic year.

Dominica: “These numbers are not just numbers on a page but a reflection of hard work, dedication, and passion that have been poured into our education system,” Education Minister Octavia Alfred said at a press conference on Monday, acknowledging and celebrating the collective efforts and hard work of students, teachers, and parents following the successful 2024-2025 school session.

During the conference, the Ministry presented the results of CCSLC, CSEC, CBQ and Kit examinations, while lauding the students for their amazing performance during this academic year. It was highlighted that the Dominican students performed above average at regional level just like the past two years.

While highlighting the results, the Ministry marked that Dominica is above regional average in 14 out of 32 units and it captured first place positions in 11 units when compared with regional performance.

Furthermore, Dominica ranked 1st in the region for Literature in English U2, outperforming Grenada, Saint Lucia and St Vincent and also topped the list in Pure Mathematics U2, surpassing Saint Lucia.

Dominica also shared 1st place in the region for Caribbean Studies with Montserrat, Chemistry U2 with Belize and Montserrat, Computer Science U2 with Barbados, Montserrat and Guyana, Electronic Technology U1 with Anguilla and St Kitts, Entrepreneurship U2 with Antigua, Saint Lucia and St Martin, Information Technology U1 with Anguilla, Barbados, Montserrat, St Kitts and Saint Lucia, Information Technology U2 with Anguilla, Antigua, Barbados Guyana, Montserrat, St Kitts, St Lucia and Saint Martin, Sociology U1 with Belize and St Martin, Tourism U1 with Antigua, Barbados, Montserrat, Saint Kitts and Saint Lucia.

Talking about this, the Education Minister said, “This moment marks not just the end of a significant evaluation period, but the beginning of a renewed commitment to excellence in education for all students. Today's results are a testament to what we have achieved together, but they also serve as a reminder of the work that lies ahead.”

Minister Alfred emphasised that they continue to ensure that all children have access to high quality education regardless of their background and circumstances and added, “We will continue to support our educators and foster innovation especially by embracing teaching methods and technologies that can enhance learning outcomes and engage students in meaningful ways.”

Not only this, but she vowed to continue engaging students in skills at the primary level which will be pre-skills education which will offer opportunity for life long learning.

“Our goal is not to just measure success by only the grades we attain but to continually improve and adapt ensuring that we give a system that serves the needs of all our students and prepare them for a future full of possibilities,” quoted Minister Octavia Alfred.

The Ministry of Education strongly advocated that each child should leave school with a skill to be able to contribute meaningfully to the economic development of Dominica.

She further commended all the grades, noting that students must master all employability skills. “A grade of 15 doesn't mean much if you're impolite; similarly, a grade of 10 without being open to correction is limited in its value,” she implied. Life skills and psychosocial competencies are essential for students to function effectively in the workplace."

“We have to build the ideal Caribbean person, that is why like last year I asked for the names of those people who didn’t make it, I’ll ask again for the names and addresses of these 42 students so that we can try to make contact with them in order to enable and empower them with knowledge and skills so that they can make a living.”

“Dominica is leading significantly in education, and we need to appreciate that,” she noted, highlighting that they have achieved almost 100% universal access to early childhood education, 100% access in primary and secondary education, and substantial opportunities in tertiary education, providing a foundation for lifelong learning.