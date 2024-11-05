Dominica to display National Flag on all public buildings, schools, hospitals starting New Year

Spreading the wave of patriotism, Prime Minister announced that beginning from 1 January, 2025 the National Flag of Dominica shall be displayed on all public buildings.

During the 46th Independence Day on Sunday, Prime Minister Roosevelt Skerrit celebrated island’s resilience and unity in his address.

Spreading the wave of patriotism, Prime Minister announced that beginning from 1 January, 2025 the National Flag of Dominica shall be displayed on all public buildings, schools, hospitals, and health centres as a “symbol of nationhood, of pride and gratitude to those who fought for independence”.

He also encouraged private sector businesses and institutions to adopt the practice, adding that this would foster deeper understanding, particularly for the youth.

“We are one people united by our shared love for this land. Our mission is clear: to build a Dominica that works for everyone, not just a few,” added the Prime Minister.

He also acknowledged the past and sacrifices of Dominica’s leaders who fought for the rights to self-determination.

“We owe them our gratitude, and today, we carry their legacy forward just as Dominica rises with every step we take. On the accomplishments of our former leaders who built the framework for this nation, to the modern icons like Theo Lafour Gatson, whose Olympic goal brought joy to the heart of every Dominican,” - PM Roosevelt Skerrit.

Further, calling the citizens and residents the architects of Dominica’s future, he added that they are ready to hold their heads high and face the world.

However, the PM also acknowledged the challenges Dominica faces in 2024, adding that “the world has changed, and so must we.” He added that sovereignty is also about the freedom of ideas, innovations, and resilience.

"Today, yes, we are the products of our independence, but we are also the architects of its future. Dominica rises not merely as a reflection of what we have already achieved but as a commitment to what we will build together," added Prime Minister Skerrit.

Prime Minister emphasized that to stay relevant in 2024, the people must have ambitions that propel them forward.

“Dominica must continually adapt to chart its course, mindful of where we have come from, but focus on where we are going”.

Furthermore, the Prime Minister also proudly shared the success of Alick Athanaze and Kaven Hodge, who represented the West Indies cricket team against England.

Talking about Thea Lafond, who won Dominica’s first-ever Olympic gold and received National Award on the Independence Day, PM said that it wasn't just her victory but “it was ours”. “It was a victory of every Dominican child who dreams of greatness”.

“A victory for every family who knows the value of hard work and a victory for this nation, the Commonwealth of Dominica,”.

Prime Minister Skerrit said that the seas are not always calm, referring to the changes in circumstances.

"The global challenges we face, climate change, economic instability, global pandemics, and geopolitical conflicts test our resolve as a nation. But like a sturdy vessel, Dominica rises stronger with every storm we well up. We are known as a nature island, a land of beauty and peace, but let no one mistake our calm for weakness,".

He added that when external shocks strike, "we do not falter, we adapt, we rise. We prove to the world that Dominica is not just a peaceful island but a resilient one".

Commitment to Resilience and Renewable Energy

Prime Minister Roosevelt Skerrit also talked about the efforts to reduce global footprint. And added that Dominica’s commitment to renewable energy, particularly the Geothermal Project, positions the island not just as a leader in the region but as a model for the world.

“From the international airport to the coverage marina, from our housing interventions to our education grants, we are laying the foundation for a future where no one is left behind,” he outlined.

He acknowledged all sectors in his speech, from public officers and the business community to farm workers and daily wagers, teachers, doctors, nurses, and even students. He added that every single person on the island plays a pivotal role in “steering this vessel.”