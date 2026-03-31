2026-03-31 09:50:57
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Over $80M invested in road networks across St. Kitts and Nevis, highlights PM Drew 

Speaking alongside Cabinet members, Dr Drew said the government remains focused on “people-centered” development, with efforts aimed at improving services and expanding economic opportunities.

Written by Monika Walker

Published

Updated

St. Kitts and Nevis: Prime Minister Dr. Terrance Drew used his government’s first quarterly press conference of 2026 to outline recent developments in international engagement and domestic infrastructure such as water access and road infrastructure.

While addressing the media on Monday alongside his Federal Cabinet members, Dr Drew said that the administration continues to prioritise what he described as ‘people-centered’ development and said that they are putting a major focus on improving essential services and expanding economic opportunities.

One of the major investments which the Prime Minister Terrance Drew talked about was in water infrastructure. He noted that the government has committed significant funding towards improving water reliability across St. Kitts and Nevis such as expanding desalination capacity.

PM Drew emphasized that consistent access to potable water remains critical to national development as well as quality of life. “Our investments in water infrastructure including the expansion of desalination capacity form part of a comprehensive plan to deliver more reliable access of water across the nation. Needless to say that we have invested tens of millions of dollars into our water infrastructure for the delivery of water as no nation can really be successful without access to reliable portable water,” he said.

Talking about developing the road infrastructure, the Prime Minister said that they have invested over 80 million dollars to improve the road networks across St. Kitts and Nevis and they are continuing to invest more. “These developments are not isolated efforts. They are part of a broader coordinated approach on the sustainable island state agenda, which guides how we build, how we produce and consume energy, how we manage our resources, and how we invest in our people to secure a resilient and forward-looking future,” he stressed.

Dr. Drew also spoke about his recent participation in the Afro-Caribbean Investment Summit in Abuja, Nigeria and described the trip as part of a broader effort to boost ties between the Caribbean and Africa.

According to the Prime Minister, the engagement resulted in several initiatives, including agreements related to the creative industries and discussions on trade, investment and cultural exchange.

He indicated that follow-up mechanisms are expected, including the potential appointment of a special envoy to support the implementation of initiatives discussed during bilateral talks with Nigerian officials.

The Prime Minister framed the outreach as part of a strategy to diversify partnerships and position the country within evolving global economic dynamics. Among some of the outcomes of the visit was the signing of a memorandum of understanding that will bring an international film production to St. Kitts and Nevis in June 2026. PM Drew said that this will position the federation as a hub for the creative economy.

“This is a tangible outcome for our creatives to benefit. We also became the first country to formally engage a US two billion creative industries fund, opening access for our creatives to financing, training, and global opportunities. This again came out of that very recent trip to Nigeria,” he added.

Not only this, but a for the first time, a charter flight originated directly from the Caribbean to the African continent, carrying a delegation of citizens and representatives to Abuja.

The press conference further touched on broader government priorities including infrastructure development, renewable energy goals as well as regional cooperation efforts.

Author Profile

Monika Walker is a senior journalist specializing in regional and international politics, offering in-depth analysis on governance, diplomacy, and key global developments. With a degree in International Journalism, she is dedicated to amplifying underrepresented voices through factual reporting. She also covers world news across every genre, providing readers with balanced and timely insights that connect the Caribbean to global conversations.

Monika Walker

Monika Walker is a senior journalist specializing in regional and international politics, offering in-depth analysis on governance, diplomacy, and key global developments. With a degree in International Journalism, she is dedicated to amplifying underrepresented voices through factual reporting. She also covers world news across every genre, providing readers with balanced and timely insights that connect the Caribbean to global conversations.

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