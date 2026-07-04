Trinidad: 32-year-old woman goes missing after leaving work in Port of Spain

Woman missing in Port of Spain after work who had previously been reported receiving threats from a former partner.

Trinidad and Tobago: A 31-year-old, Diego Martin woman has been reported missing as she failed to return home after leaving work on Friday, July 3,2026.

As per the official reports, the woman has been identified as Shahnaaz Ali of #28 Benjamin Street, Diego Martin. Ali, along with her vehicle, a black and white Toyota Yaris Cross PEK 8148 have reportedly been missing since 3:00 p.m on Friday.

According to the official statements by Hunters Search and Rescue Team, Shahnaaz left home for work this morning to the company located in the vicinity of the Queen's Park ,Savannah in Victoria Avenue, Port of Spain in her car.

Sources state that Ali had previously been reported receiving threats from a former partner. The matter has been further brought to the attention of the police and an attorney before her disappearance.

Further reports state that Ali had only began working at the company approximately one week ago as an administrative assistant.

She has not yet returned home as her family is deeply concerned for her safety. They are now appealing to the public for help in locating both Ali and her vehicle.

Hunters Search and Rescue Team is urging the public that if anyone with any information that can lead to her safe return to please contact the nearest police station or call the registered Hunters Search and Rescue Team under the leadership of Commander Shamsudeen Ayube.