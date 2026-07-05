Caribbean Airlines launches daily non-stop Guyana-Toronto flights with special summer fares

The airline is offering daily non-stop flights between Guyana and Toronto from July 1 to August 31, along with discounted one-way fares and an increased checked baggage allowance for eligible travellers.

Guyana: Caribbean Airlines has introduced daily non-stop flights to connect Guyana and Toronto, offering travelers more flexible and convenient options when flying between the two destinations.

This new service began from July 1 and will be available till August 31, 2026. Currently, the airline is also offering special one-way fares to celebrate this expansion, with the ticket price starting at US$549 from Guyana to Toronto and CAD$629 from Toronto to Guyana.

The company has mentioned that the fares being promoted for this newly launched service are subject to availability and as per the terms and conditions of the airline.

For this newly launched service, the Airline's plane BW 616 departs Georgetown, Guyana from Cheddi Jagan International Airport at 9:20 a.m. daily and reaches Toronto Pearson International Airport (YYZ).

Another plane named BW 617 departs from Toronto Pearson International Airport (YYZ) at 4:50 p.m. every day and reaches Georgetown, Guyana, at Cheddi Jagan International Airport (GEO).

Passengers, who book through the airline’s official website, can also be benefited from an increased check-in baggage allowance of 60 pounds per check in bag for travel until September 29, 2026.

Grab up these low classic fares starting from CAD$629 one-way from Toronto to Guyana and as low as US$549 from Guyana to Toronto. Plus get 60lbs per checked bag for travel until 29 September 2026! shared the airline via their official Facebook account.

Bookings can be made through Caribbean Airlines’ official website - www.caribbean-airlines.com, call centre, airport ticket offices and city ticket offices.

The airline said that the expanded daily service has been launched to offer more options to travellers, who are visiting family and friends, business travel or planning a vacation.

Whether you're travelling for business, visiting family and friends, or planning your next getaway, enjoy the convenience of choosing the flight that best fits your schedule, further said the airline.

The officials from the Caribbean Airlines have also urged the passengers to book in advance and take advantage of the ongoing service before the tickets sell out.