Zaine Frederick becomes first Antiguan to win Miss Caribbean Culture Queen

Frederick became the first Antiguan and Barbudan to win the regional title, earning top honours along with the Best Talent and Best Evening Gown awards at Nevis Culturama 52.

Antigua and Barbuda: Zaine Frederick has made history by becoming the first contestant from Antigua and Barbuda to win Miss Caribbean Culture Queen 2026 title. The pageant was held at the Nevis Cultural Complex in St. Kitts and Nevis on August 3, 2026. It is the first time Antigua and Barbuda has won the competition in its 20-year history.

She secured the crown with a total of 1,425 points, impressing the judges throughout the competition. Zaine also received other awards, which includes Best Talent and Best Evening Gown, highlighting her strong performance in multiple categories.

The first runner-up title was won by Tresjeur Dedier of St. Kitts, with a total of 1,409 points during the pageant. The second runner-up position was taken by Miriam Alexander of Guyana with 1,396 points.

This success is a continuation of Zaine's success as she is currently the reigning Queen of Carnival of Antigua and Barbuda.

She received accolades from the Minister of Sports and Creative Industries Dwayne George when she came back home on Tuesday morning. He honored her with a bouquet of beautiful flowers and even posted a carousel of pictures on his Facebook page.

Prime Minister of Antigua and Barbuda, Gaston Browne, also congratulated Zaine Frederick on winning the Miss Caribbean Culture Queen 2026 title.

The pageant was organized as part of the Nevis Culturama 52. It featured a total of 10 contestants from across the Caribbean. The line-up included - Tresejur Dedier (St. Kitts), Renee Davis (Nevis), Jasmin Ruan (Anguilla), Delece Rabathaly (Trinidad and Tobago), Miriam Alexander (Guyana), Elreka Gaymes (St Vincent and the Grenadines), Safiah Wharton (US Virgin Islands), Chloe Griffith (Saint Lucia), Zaine Frederick (Antigua and Barbuda), and Dainisha Eusebe (Dominica).

The Miss Caribbean Culture Queen pageant is held every year as one of the main events of Nevis’ Culturama Festival. It brings together contestants and visitors from across the Caribbean, while celebrating the region’s culture, heritage, and hospitality.