Celebrity blogger Perez Hilton cuts himself multiple times on TikTok live

Officers were immediately dispatched to the Florida home of Perez Hilton and confirmed that Hilton was alone inside the home at the time.

Florida: Celebrity blogger Perez Hilton was seen covered in blood, continuously stabbing himself with a knife, trying to hurt himself during a livestream on TikTok while saying, “I did this for my children.”

As the police arrived at the scene he was heard saying “shoot me motherfuckers,” while looking at them through his window.

He was immediately rescued by the officials and taken to hospital on Tuesday, 4 August 2026, after deputies were called to his Florida home over reports that he was harming himself during a livestream on TikTok.

The Miami-Dade County Sheriff’s Office said it fielded several calls from viewers who had seen the livestream. Deputies were sent to the address soon after and, on arrival, spoke with family members at the scene. Hilton was confirmed to be alone inside the property at the time.

Deputies quickly located the individual’s residence, where they spoke with family members on scene, and confirmed he was alone inside, the sheriff’s office said.

Viewers had flooded the livestream’s comments urging Hilton to stop before it was pulled from the platform.

According to the sheriff’s office, deputies located the residence quickly and worked with the family to establish contact. Hilton was recovered and transported to a local hospital, where he remains under medical care.

The department used the case to underline how it handles mental health emergencies. Where someone is in crisis or actively self-harming, deputies said their approach centres on de-escalation, buying time and space rather than forcing a confrontation. Absent a direct threat to others, officials said slowing things down and leaning on crisis intervention training lowers the odds of the situation escalating and reduces risk to everyone involved, including the person in crisis.

A Crisis Response Unit and licensed mental health professionals were also dispatched to assist Hilton’s family.

Hilton rose to fame through his gossip blog before expanding into fashion coverage and a music series. He disclosed earlier this year that a separate medical scare had kept him hospitalised for several weeks.