Two teenagers shot in Antigua and Barbuda; One in critical condition

The two teenagers were walking along Armstrong Road when an armed man approached them and opened fire before fleeing, leaving one boy in critical condition and the other with non-life-threatening injuries.

Antigua and Barbuda: A 16-year-old boy is in critical condition after he was shot during an attack that also left another teenager injured on Wednesday evening, July 1. According to the Royal Police Force of Antigua and Barbuda, the shooting took place shortly after 5:30 pm in the Christian Street area.

Investigators said that the two teenagers were walking along Armstrong Road when they were suddenly approached by one armed man. The suspect was wearing all black and had his face covered.

Police said that the gunman started firing shots, hitting both teenagers before fleeing the scene.

The 16-year-old was shot in the chest and remains hospitalized in critical condition. The second victim, a 17-year-old boy, was also shot in both legs. Police said that his injuries are not life-threatening. Both the boys are being observed by medical professionals.

The suspect has been described as around 5 feet 6 inches in height and slender in frame. No arrests have been made yet, as the investigators are still trying to identify the shooter.

Police are asking witnesses of the incident and members of the public with any information to contact the Criminal Investigations Division at 462-3913 or 462-3914, the nearest police station, or anonymously through Crime Stoppers at 800-TIPS (8477).

Locals have turned to social media to express their support for the young boys. One individual said, “I heard about a curfew being put in place for young people. Is it in effect or has it expired, or was it just a talk like everything else round here? Also I’m in prayer for their recovery and the identification of the culprit.”

Another netizen questioned, “When will the cameras be installed? I am sick of the narcotics police force asking the public for assistance on non drug crimes. The non drug crime fighting measures are ineffective.”