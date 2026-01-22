Guyana: Charred remains found in Linden linked to Jamol Bourne livestream shooting 

Police say the discovery of scattered body parts on Wednesday followed suspicion after Bourne shot himself during a TikTok livestream on Sunday.

Guyana: The Guyana Police Force has confirmed that they found the charred remains of a man in Linden, Guyana and strongly suspects it to be that of Jamol Bourne, known as Skinny, who was earlier wanted in connection with a serious murder offense. The body was burnt beyond recognition, said the GPF.

The suspicion comes on the heels of Bourne shooting himself during a TikTok livestream on Sunday. This recent discovery, according to the police, was made on Wednesday morning with different parts of the body being scattered across the area.

Notably, Bourne had caught national and regional attention after the recent livestream in which he along with another man flaunted their weapons and also made threats. This livestream ended in a rush with Bourne allegedly shooting himself with a gun in the temple.

Since the discovery of the remains, the Guyana Police Force is assessing the viral footage and forensic evidence in order to understand the exact circumstances which led to the death of Jamol Bourne. Despite preliminary speculations that the incident could have been staged, the new police findings confirm the fatal incident from the TikTok livestream.

The video, which stunned everyone, has been removed from the page which originally posted it.

As of now, the Force has seized several illegal firearms as part of the ongoing operations which are linked to this case. Six people at present are in custody while another person who appeared in a recent viral livestream alongside Bourne’s livestream is cooperating with investigators.

The six arrested include an 18-year-old male farmer of Yarrowkabra, Soesdyke–Linden Highway, 18-year-old female of Bell West Housing Scheme, WBD, 20-year-old male of Kaneville, EBD, 20-year-old male labourer of Beaver Street, North Ruimveldt, 21-year-old female of Samatta Point, Grove, EBD and 26-year-old male farmer of Church Street, Georgetown.

Police confirmed that these individuals will remain in custody as the investigations continue.