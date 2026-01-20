Guyana: Wanted murder suspect Jamal Bourne shots himself dead during TikTok livestream 

Guyana police said they had not confirmed the death of a wanted suspect despite viral video claims.

Guyana: A 24-year-old man identified as Jamal Bourne also known as Skinny, who was wanted by police in connection with murder, reportedly died following a self-inflicted gunshot wound captured during a live broadcast on social media platform TikTok on Sunday.

As reports of the incident have been circulating on social media, the Guyana Police Force announced that it has not yet confirmed the death of wanted murder suspect. The statement came amid reports as well as a widely circulated video which allegedly showed Bourne shooting himself in the dead.

According to social media users, Bourne was streaming live to viewers in Stanleytown, West Bank Demerara, when he brandished a firearm and accidentally shot himself in the head. The footage on TikTok was allegedly witnessed by several viewers before the stream ended.

In the livestream, he was wearing a mask on his face and was singing gangster-style lyrics while issuing threats to individuals. He is seen repeatedly places a firearm to his temple and pulls the trigger.

Just few minutes before the apparent shooting, Bourne was seen ejecting a round from the chamber of the weapon; however, another round appears to re-enter. He then removes the loaded magazine from the firearm, places the gun back to his temple while continuing to sing and then pulls the trigger with viewers saying that it appeared as if he trying to shoot himself once. Bourne is then seen slumping onto an individual seated next to him.

Hysteria reportedly erupted immediately after with several people heard screaming and scampering before the livestream was cut.

The alleged deceased is wanted in connection with the murder of Akeem Hamer at Pouderoyen, West Bank Demerara who was killed on September 12, 2024.

The GPF said that it is well aware of the video which is circulating on social media. During the live broadcast, Bourne was observed in the company of other individuals while reportedly displaying a cadre of suspected firearms. Since then, the video has been removed from the page on which it was originally posted.

As of now, there is no official confirmation of the wanted man’s death and no reports have been received in any of the 12 policing regions of Guyana regarding the incident, confirmed the authorities.

The Guyana Police Force assured the public that it is treating the matter seriously and is making all necessary enquiries to verify the location of the video and the circumstances surrounding the incident.