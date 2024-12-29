Sunday, 29th December 2024
Guyana: Mechanic stabs 22-year-old for slapping his father, flees the scene

Police stated that the suspect Allin Sahoye is currently on run, and the search operations are underway.

Guyana: A mechanic from North Sophia allegedly attacked and stabbed to death by a 22-year-old man for slapping his father multiple times while being drunk. Police said that the deceased has been identified as Saif Ally who was unemployed and was a resident of Lot 22 Block ‘R’ North Sophia.

Reportedly, accused mechanic's father Christopher Julian Sahoye said that the victim was known to him. While speaking to the police, he further added that Saif Ally approached him in their alleyway and suddenly started to slap. His son was sitting on the bunch and lost his calm leading to the fight, where Allin Sahoye took out a knife and stabbed Ally multiple times in chest, leading to his death.

Christopher Julien added that his son fled the scene after discovering that Ally was unresponsive at the Lilendaal Railway Embankment.

The police took the victim's body into custody and transferred to the Memorial Gardens Funeral Home and is awaiting a Post Mortem Examination. 

Meanwhile, the police said that they are making efforts to locate the suspect as the investigations into this tragic incident continues.

