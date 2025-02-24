Tuesday, 25th February 2025
Miss Teen Dominica 2025: Gabrielle Esprit wins crown, sweeps 6 other titles

Miss Teen Dominica crown winner also earned six other titles, including Best in Spectacular Wear, Best Talent, Best in Evening Wear, and Best Response to Question.

Monday, 24th February 2025

Dominica: Gabrielle Esprit, representing the Dominica Girl Guides Association, has been crowned Miss Teen Dominica 2025. The prestigious event took place on Sunday at the Stadium Forecourt, where Esprit delivered a standout performance and excelled in multiple categories to claim the top title. 

Apart from the title of Miss Teen Dominica, the young girl also won six other titles during the competition including Best in Spectacular Wear and Best Spectacular Wear, Best Talent, Best in Evening Wear and Best Evening Wear and Best Response to Question.  

The winner was followed by Keanna Aaron of Isaiah Thomas Secondary School and Hannah Joseph of Dominica Grammar School who stood as the 1st and 2nd runner ups respectively. Aaron also won the title of Best Promotional Speech while Joseph secured Miss Amity Award.  

The young contestants looked stunning as they showcased their exceptional skills throughout the pageant, giving their best during their journey towards the crown. 

According to the information, the contestants competed in six categories during the pageant including Opening Number, Promotional Speech, Performing Talent, Spectacular Creation, Evening Wear, and Question & Answer. The judges gave scores to each contestant during the different rounds, on the basis of which the winner was chosen.  

Meanwhile, the exciting event also featured performances from the Junior Calypso Monarch, Junior Bouyon Monarch, Shalina, Liberator, Janae Jackson, and the Waitukubuli Dancers. The pageant was an exciting and entertaining event held as part of the highly anticipated carnival season in Dominica, which is set to culminate on March 4, 2025.  

Complete results of Miss Teen Dominica 2025 

Winner – Gabrielle Esprit  

1st Runner Up - Kianna Aaron 

2nd Runner Up - Hannah Joseph 

3rd Runner Up - Kerine Hailey Royer 

Miss Photogenic Award - Kerine Hailey Royer 

Miss Amity Award - Hannah Joseph 

Best Promotion Speech - Kianna Aaron 

Best in Spectacular Wear - Gabrielle Esprit 

Best Spectacular Wear - Gabrielle Esprit 

Best Performing Talent - Gabrielle Esprit 

Best in Evening Wear - Gabrielle Esprit 

Best Evening Wear - Gabrielle Esprit 

Best Response to Question - Gabrielle Esprit 

Monica Walker

