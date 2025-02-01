Saturday, 1st February 2025
Miss Dominica Kyanna Dyer crowned Miss OECS 2025

Miss Dominica Kyanna Dyer represented her culture and country including in swimwear, evening wear, performing talent and creative national wear round.

Miss Kyanna Dyer from Dominica has been crowned as the Miss OECS 2025during the Mas Domnik Carnival celebrations. The finals featured five females from across the Caribbean who showcased their exceptional skills throughout their journey. 

While Dominica took the first spot, Saint Lucia’s Timiqua Deterville was crowned the 1st runner up, followed by St Vincent and the Grenadines’ Lisha Beache at the 2nd. The winner was crowned by Saint Lucia’s Claire Marissa Smart who won the crown in 2024.  

Miss OECS 2025 

The Miss OECS 2025 pageant was held as part of the Mas Domnik 2025 on Friday at Carnival City and it featured five females from across the OECS region. The constants included Kyanna Dyer from Dominica, Shania Samuel from Antigua and Barbuda, Mauricia Barzey from Montserrat, Timiqua Deterville from Saint Lucia and Lisha Beache from St Vincent and the Grenadines.  

During various rounds, Miss Dominica Kyanna Dyer represented her culture and country including in swimwear, evening wear, performing talent and creative national wear round. During the performing talent round, she dressed up as Moko Jumbies and danced on the cultural songs of the island nation.  

In the swimwear competition, Dyer stunned the judges in a green coloured outfit impressing the public, everyone calling it “display of skill and precision with grace, balance and strength.”

Miss Kyanna Dyer
Before taking to stage, Dyer said that her vision for Miss OECS Pageant stemmed from her Miss Dominica journey and noted, “The Miss OECS is one of the most prestigious pageants within the Caribbean region and that is why I decided to participate in this.” 

While answering questions by the judges, Kyanna Dyer made several bold replies, and acknowledged her participation in various youth activities. 

Meanwhile, the supporters of Dyer have flooded the social media with congratulatory messages with everyone expressing their pride over the young girl.

