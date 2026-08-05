Trinidad: Mother suffers severe burns after son allegedly sets her on fire

The woman remains in intensive care after reportedly telling police her son threw a flammable liquid on her and set her alight following a domestic dispute at their Penal home.

Trinidad and Tobago: A 66-year-old mother is in serious condition after she was allegedly set on fire by her own son during a domestic dispute at their residence in Penal on Monday.

Officers from the Penal Police Station received reports from the San Fernando General Hospital that a woman had been admitted with severe burns on August 3. According to the investigators, she was taken to the hospital by a neighbour after suffering burns to her face and neck.

Police said that the woman initially told the hospital staff that her injuries were caused by a gas cylinder explosion in the kitchen. She later shared that she had an argument with her son, who allegedly threw a liquid on her before setting her on fire.

Doctors informed the police that the woman had been intubated and transferred to the Intensive Care Unit due to the severity of her injuries. Officers observed severe burns to her face, cheeks, and ears. She was sedated and unable to provide investigators with a formal statement. A medical certificate has been requested by the officers.

Police later searched the family’s home and surrounding areas but were not able to find the suspect, who remains at large. Investigations remain ongoing.

Locals have taken to social media to share their sympathies for the woman. One Individual said, “Police can easily find him...if they want. Neighbour's must know her son which could easily be identified. Hope she gets well soon.”

Another person commented, “Even in her state she wanted to protect him from the consequences of his actions. I have three kids who I love with everything within me. But you see burns, pain and suffering like that, man I am singing like a canary to the cops.”