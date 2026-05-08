Trinidad: Woman killed in shooting at Princes Town

A 27-year-old woman was killed and a man critically injured after gunmen opened fire on their vehicle in Princes Town, Trinidad and Tobago.

Trinidad and Tobago: Monifer Carrie, aged 27 was shot dead while traveling on Wednesday. The shooting incident took place near Malgretoute Road, near Manahambre Branch Road in Princess Town during the early hours of the day.

The resident of Beetham Gardens in Port of Spain was travelling in a white Nissan Sentra in the passenger seat, while the car was driven by Isaiah Cruickshank, also known as “Touchy”, believed to be her partner. Police reports reveal that Touchy is a resident of Manahambre Road.

The Trinidad and Tobago Police Service (TTPS) shared that both of them were driving in their white Nissan Sentra, towards east along Malgretoute Road at around 12:05 am, when another vehicle (white Nissan AD wagon) exited the Manahambre Branch Road and blocked their way.

After blocking their route, two men stepped out of the car and started firing multiple shots at the couple. The suspects fled the scene, leaving both the victims bleeding heavily.

One of Carrie’s relatives later found her lying on the roadway. The victims were taken to the Princess Town Health Facility, where Carrie succumbed to her injuries at 12.36 am.

Even her partner Cruickshank was shot several times and later taken to the San Fernando General Hospital in a serious condition, where he is currently being treated.

The TTPS have launched an investigation into the shooting. The probe is now being continued by the Homicide Unit from Region Three.

This incident has raised concerns about safety among the locals, “We thought SoE was to see a drop in crime, what is this? Why are we seeing an increase in it, instead of a decrease? May justice be done for the victims and their families and also that we see an end to this soon,” a netizen commented.

Another local shared, “When will crime lower in Trinidad and Tobago? Everyday someone dead after being shot when will police arrest them.”