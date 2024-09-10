Flash flood watch issued for Barbados, heavy rainfall expected

Barbados: The Meteorological Service of Barbados has issued a flash flood watch effective from 6 am on Tuesday and said that it will be updated at 12 noon or sooner if necessary.



According to the information, the watch is in effect for northern, western and central districts of Barbados. The Met Office said that the island can experience light winds and daytime heating during the afternoon which many generate excess rainfall across some northern, western and central districts of the island.



“This Flash Flood Watch was issued at 6 am today Tuesday, September 10th 2024 and will be updated at 12 Noon or sooner if conditions warrant,” outlined the office.



The watch is in effect due to the saturated environment which may result in additional rainfall and eventually flooding in low lying areas.



While updating the general public, the authorities noted that the possible impacts of this system include runoff from higher elevations, delays on traffic routes with some roads becoming impassable, water settlements on roads and fields at the foot of hills and coastal roads as well as increase in water levels of existing water bodies.



The Met Service further encouraged the public to monitor the BMS, DEM and GIS websites as well as their respective social media pages along with the local media networks for further updates.



As of now, lights winds are prevailing across the region which are coupled with adequate moisture and daytime heating will create favourable conditions for localized showers across northern, western and some central districts.



Over the last 24 hour, excessive rainfall has caused rainfall accumulations of up to 2 inches and an additional 1 to 2 inches of rainfall is likely mainly during the afternoon with a few chances of isolated thunderstorms.



Notably, a flash flood watch is issued when heavy or excessive rainfall in a short period of time could result in flash flooding within the watch area and it does not mean that flooding will occur for sure, but it is possible.