Miss Furniture Gallery Zaine Frederick wins Antigua Carnival Queen 2026 crown

Representing Miss Furniture Gallery, Zaine Frederick captured the Antigua Carnival Queen 2026 title after winning several major categories, including Best Interview and Best Performing Talent.

Antigua and Barbuda: Delegate #7, Zaine Frederick, representing Miss Furniture Gallery, was crowned the Antigua Carnival Queen 2026 after delivering a series of commanding performances across all five segments. The pageant took place on Tuesday evening, featuring seven delegates who gave a tough competition to each other.

Frederick impressed the judges and patrons alike with her confidence, creativity, intelligence and stage presence throughout the competition.

Final Results

Winner: Zaine Frederick – Miss Furniture Gallery

1st Runner-Up: Christine Powell – Miss ACB Caribbean

2nd Runner-Up: Aaliyah Taylor – Miss Cool & Smooth

The contestants competing for the title were:

Delegate #1 – Denesha Samuel – Miss LIAT Air

Delegate #2 – Kenesha James – Miss AllMart

Delegate #3 – Queenella Williams – Miss Antigua and Barbuda Port Authority

Delegate #4 – Christine Powell – Miss ACB Caribbean

Delegate #5 – Shaveesa Gasper – Miss Exotic Antigua

Delegate #6 – Aaliyah Taylor – Miss Cool & Smooth

Delegate #7 – Zaine Frederick – Miss Furniture Gallery

Special Awards

Frederick's consistency throughout the evening earned her multiple segment awards. She captured Best Performing Talent, Best Interview and True to Theme which reinforced her status as the night's strongest overall competitor.

Other special awards included:

Miss Photogenic: Queenella Williams (Miss Antigua and Barbuda Port Authority)

Miss Congeniality: Denesha Samuel (Miss LIAT Air)

People's Choice Award: Denesha Samuel (Miss LIAT Air)

Best Swimwear: Christine Powell (Miss ACB Caribbean)

Best Costume: Christine Powell (Miss ACB Caribbean)

Best Evening Wear: Aaliyah Taylor (Miss Cool & Smooth)

Swimwear Presentation

Although the Best Swimwear title went to Christine Powell, Frederick delivered a memorable presentation of her own. She entered the stage draped in a striking red cape designed with butterfly-inspired wings before she dramatically revealed an embellished blood-red bikini.

She walked with poise and confidence and impressed everyone with her graceful movements and overall confidence.

Award-Winning Talent Performance

Frederick’s talent presentation was one of the major highlights of the evening as it earned her the Best Performing Talent award.

She showcased a captivating steelpan performance while dressed in a vibrant traditional Caribbean-inspired costume featuring orange-red ruffles, black accents, a sparkling tiara and an elaborate feathered ceremonial headdress.

Adding another layer of excitement, Frederick executed a seamless mid-performance costume change and reappeared in a dazzling silver two-piece ensemble adorned with gold embellishments. The energetic transition allowed her to continue dancing and celebrating Caribbean culture while demonstrating both creativity and stage command.

A Costume Inspired by Resilience

For the costume segment, Frederick presented ‘Flora de Melodia - Island Bloom’ a design which she created alongside her team. Inspired by the hibiscus flower, the costume celebrated the beauty, resilience and vibrant spirit of Antigua and Barbuda.

The elaborate design featured shades of red, pink, orange and gold with hibiscus blooms, tropical flowers, roses, sparkling embellishments, golden pearls and an intricate headpiece combining to create a breathtaking visual display.

While introducing the costume, Frederick shared its deeply personal inspiration. She explained, “Hibiscus’s vibrant colors represent the passion, strength, and joy that has shaped my journey. I have faced storms, but I still bloom. Losing my mother, my biggest supporter, was one of the greatest challenges I have endured. Yet, through that pain, I discovered that true elegance is found in how we rise, how we heal, and how we continuously choose grace.”

In this segment, each contestant wore a heavy piece but delivered their performance with elegance and professionalism.

Dramatic Evening Wear Transformation

Frederick's evening wear presentation was another standout moment. She entered in a dramatic black floor-length sequined mermaid gown featuring intricate silver embellishments, sculpted shoulders, sheer beaded sleeves and a flowing train.

Midway through her presentation, the outer gown was dramatically removed to reveal a sparkling red illusion mermaid gown with crystal embellishments, a daring open back and a fitted silhouette. The transformation elevated the performance into a glamorous finale and earned loud cheers from the audience.

Interview Segment

Frederick also impressed judges during the interview segment and ultimately won the Best Interview award. When asked how she would carry elegance on the Carnival road, she responded that elegance is not defined by appearance but by character.

I believe that the word elegance means something different to everyone. A lot of persons might believe that elegance is external, but to me, it is internal. It is our ability to navigate our way through storms while still being able to maintain our authenticity, our confidence, and kindness.

In another question about redesigning Antigua and Barbuda's education system, Frederick advocated for earlier integration of entrepreneurship and financial literacy into schools. To this, she gave her own example and said that currently there is a gap in our education system.

It is a one-size-fits-all pedagogy. If I were to redesign one aspect of our educational system, I would make it more inclusive and people-centred by integrating entrepreneurship and financial literacy into the curriculum at an earlier age. While our education system does a wonderful job preparing students academically, every student should not graduate simply knowing how to pass an exam. As a cosmetologist and the proud owner of BeautyMark by Zane, I have learned that success isn't simply about braiding hair. It requires branding, budgeting, customer service and the ability to turn a skill into a sustainable career skill that I believe every student should have the opportunity to learn. When we invest in our youth, we create job creators instead of job seekers, and to me, that is a very powerful nation.

As Antigua and Barbuda prepares for the 2026 Carnival celebrations under the theme "Feel the Rhythm," Queen Zaine Frederick now assumes the role of cultural ambassador and is ready to represent the elegance, resilience and vibrant spirit of the nation's premier summer festival.