Guyana: Ex-MP Devin Sears granted $400,000 bail, Albert Sandy gets four years sentence for drug trafficking

Police reported that parliamentarian Sears, 39, and farmer Albert Sandy, 69, were arrested on October 20 near the old Bamia Police Checkpoint in Linden.

Guyana: Acting Chief Justice Navindra Singh granted bail worth $400,000 to former APNU+AFC Parliamentarian Devin Sears, while sentencing 69-year-old Albert Sandy to a four year sentence after the two were caught in possession of narcotics with intent to traffic.

According to police reports, 39-year-old parliamentarian Devin Sears along with 69-year-old Albert Sandy, a farmer of Tacama Waterfront, Upper Berbice River, were arrested on Monday, October 20, in the vicinity of the old Bamia Police Checkpoint in Linden.

After the police on patrol stopped a dark blue Toyota Hiace minibus bearing registration number BAJ 4486, which is registered to the Region 10 Tourism Committee Inc. upon stopping the vehicle.

The authorities discovered parliamentarian Sears was driving the vehicle but during their questioning Sears reportedly acted very suspiciously, as he began to sweat profusely, and when asked what they were transporting Sears reported that the two were transporting “tourism plant.”

Which upon further investigations and search of the vehicle, the authorities discovered the two had 22 bulky black plastic bags and four large brown canvas bags containing leaves, seeds, and stems suspected to be cannabis.

The two were arrested and charged with possession of narcotics trafficking charges after the narcotics were weighed in their presence and amounted to 310.71 kilograms.

Reportedly following their charges the 69-year-old farmer pleaded guilty to the charges stating that the drugs belonged to him and he had paid Sears to transport him to Parika, he was sentenced to 4 years in prison.

While Sears, represented by Attorneys-at-Law Bernard Da Silva and Nigel Hughes pleaded not guilty to the charges, and was granted bail in the sum of $400,000.

The authorities are reportedly continuing with investigations, while the matter has been adjourned to November 11, 2025, before the Linden Magistrates’ Court for report and disclosure.

Following the incident, Sears, who also served as an educator and political activist, formally submitted his resignation to the Region 10 Tourism Committee.