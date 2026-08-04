2026-08-04 16:01:33
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Dominica Budget 2026 Live: Key Announcements, Tax Measures & Development Plans

Dominica's 2026/2027 National Budget is being presented today, with measures expected on cost-of-living relief, infrastructure, tourism, healthcare, education and major development projects.

Written by Monika Walker

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Updated

Dominica: Minister of Finance Dr. Irving McIntyre is delivering the national budget for the 2026-27 fiscal year in the House of Assembly of Dominica today. The parliamentary sitting kicked off at 10 am with all eyes on the government’s fiscal plans for the year ahead.

Dr. McIntyre is expected to outline measures aimed at cost of living, relief measures for residents, tourism, agriculture, Infrastructure, Health, Education, Citizenship by Investment (CBI), Major capital projects, including the Dominica Cable Car, the international airport, the Cabrits and Portsmouth marina developments, and geothermal energy.

They are also expected to share their plans for people centric development of the country.

Stay tuned with WIC News for live real-time updates as Dominica's national budget 2026-2027 address unfolds.

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Monika Walker is a senior journalist specializing in regional and international politics, offering in-depth analysis on governance, diplomacy, and key global developments. With a degree in International Journalism, she is dedicated to amplifying underrepresented voices through factual reporting. She also covers world news across every genre, providing readers with balanced and timely insights that connect the Caribbean to global conversations.

Monika Walker

Dominica Budget 2026 Live: President Sylvanie Burton opens House sitting with Presidential Address

President Sylvanie Burton has officially opened the House of Assembly with her Presidential Address, marking the commencement of Dominica's 2026-2027 National Budget proceedings.

Following the President's address, Minister of Finance Dr. Irving McIntyre is expected to present the government's budget, outlining its fiscal priorities and development agenda for the upcoming financial year.

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Monika Walker is a senior journalist specializing in regional and international politics, offering in-depth analysis on governance, diplomacy, and key global developments. With a degree in International Journalism, she is dedicated to amplifying underrepresented voices through factual reporting. She also covers world news across every genre, providing readers with balanced and timely insights that connect the Caribbean to global conversations.

Monika Walker

Monika Walker is a senior journalist specializing in regional and international politics, offering in-depth analysis on governance, diplomacy, and key global developments. With a degree in International Journalism, she is dedicated to amplifying underrepresented voices through factual reporting. She also covers world news across every genre, providing readers with balanced and timely insights that connect the Caribbean to global conversations.

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