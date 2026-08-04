Dominica Budget 2026 Live: Key Announcements, Tax Measures & Development Plans

Dominica's 2026/2027 National Budget is being presented today, with measures expected on cost-of-living relief, infrastructure, tourism, healthcare, education and major development projects.

Dominica: Minister of Finance Dr. Irving McIntyre is delivering the national budget for the 2026-27 fiscal year in the House of Assembly of Dominica today. The parliamentary sitting kicked off at 10 am with all eyes on the government’s fiscal plans for the year ahead.

Dr. McIntyre is expected to outline measures aimed at cost of living, relief measures for residents, tourism, agriculture, Infrastructure, Health, Education, Citizenship by Investment (CBI), Major capital projects, including the Dominica Cable Car, the international airport, the Cabrits and Portsmouth marina developments, and geothermal energy.

They are also expected to share their plans for people centric development of the country.

Stay tuned with WIC News for live real-time updates as Dominica's national budget 2026-2027 address unfolds.