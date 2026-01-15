Jamaican Defence Force Member charged with illegal firearms and ammunition possession

He was found with illegal ammunition in his vehicle after police traced him to a Spanish Town residence, and later charged with conspiracy to traffic prohibited weapons.

Jamaica: A Jamaican Defence Force, has been officially charged with the illegal possession of firearms and ammunition following his arrest on January 5.

The accused has been identified as the JDF member Odeen Lawrence, aged 36, a resident of the Dublin Castle and Kintyre communities in St Andrew.

According to police reports, on December 19, 2025, officers busted a big racket of illegal firearms and ammunition including a (28 firearms) and over 6,100 rounds of ammunition at a shipping facility, which were placed in the police station as evidence but the accused stole the items with an intent to traffic it.

On Monday, January 5, around t 5:30 p.m. the detectives assigned to the Firearms and Narcotics Investigation Division (FNID), visited a residence in Spanish Town, St Catherine, where they found illegal ammunition in Odeen's car following which Lawrence allegedly fled, leaving his vehicle.

In response the officers immediately led the investigation into the matter and with that they also seized his Honda Shuttle motor car. However the accused surrendered himself to the police officers the following day.

After which the officers conducted a subsequent search of his vehicle on January 7, in his presence, which revealed a nine millimeter round of ammunition in the glove compartment.

Following this, the officers officially charged him with conspiracy to traffic prohibited weapons and unauthorized possession of ammunition. The officers are also considering finalising the court date of Odeen where he will be soon appear before the court.

Authorities also disclosed that the investigation into the matter is continuing and the suspect is cooperating with the officers fully.

At last the FNID Director, Superintendent Patrae Rowe, stated that "this seizure and arrest highlights the work of the police officials to protect the citizens while saying that we will continue to work best to dismantle the channels which are illegal and which are harming our society.”