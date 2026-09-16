St. Kitts and Nevis Cabinet approves new citizenship pathway for overseas descendants

Cabinet has approved a bill that would allow eligible adults born abroad since Independence to apply for citizenship through a parent or grandparent.

St. Kitts and Nevis: The St. Kitts and Nevis cabinet has approved the tabling of the Citizenship (Amendment) Bill, 2026, a proposed change in the law that would establish an additional pathway to citizenship for particular adults born outside the Federation of Saint Christopher and Nevis.

The Cabinet proposal was determined and made public on September 14, 2026. The government published additional information regarding the recent development on September 15, 2026.

The proposed legislative reform allows adults who were born outside St. Kitts and Nevis on or after September 19, 1983 – the date when St. Kitts and Nevis got independence – would be eligible to apply for the registration for the citizenship of the Federation if their parent or grandparent acquired the citizenship of St. Kitts and Nevis at the time of Independence.

The legislative initiative is proposed to consider the people of Kittitian and Nevisian ancestry who were unable to receive citizenship in accordance with the existing constitutional framework.

The government has emphasised that the measure does not provide citizenship for the Kittitian or Nevisian descendants by default. Applicants would need to produce the evidence of family relation and comply with the requirements outlined in accordance with the proposed legal framework, comprising proof and security assessments. Government authorities identified the pathway as an established route despite a general citizenship claim relying solely on ancestry.

The St. Kitts and Nevis Information Service (SKNIS), also posted about the legislative framework through its Facebook handle.

The government stated that the matter has been highlighted by diaspora communities for decades through embassies and consulates abroad, overseas community and family associations and various channels. This issue was also raised through a petition introduced in the National Assembly in 2025. The government said that the proposed law is intended to bridge a gap that has existed since Independence in 1983.

Acting Prime Minister Dr. Geoffrey Hanley in his official statement said that the proposed law addresses the long-running requests from citizens and descendants living abroad and this government has listened.

The legislative law is not a law yet. The National Assembly’s Order Paper affirms that the Citizenship (Amendment) Bill, 2026, is planned for its first initial parliamentary consideration on Friday, September 18, 2026, when the Assembly is scheduled to meet at 10:00 a.m.