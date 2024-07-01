Trinidad: Relatives gather to bid farewell to murdered nurse, urges public not to judge her

The love for the young woman was apparent during her funeral as her family adorned her with proper makeup and combed her hair beautifully as she liked in her real life to complete her final rites.

As the relatives and close friends of murdered Princes Town Nurse Sadna Gangoo hosted her funeral on Sunday, they made an emotional appeal to everyone not to judge her based on the misleading information being circulated on social media. The love for the young woman was apparent during her funeral as her family adorned her with proper makeup and combed her hair beautifully as she liked in her real life to complete her final rites.Gangoo was stalked and gunned down moments after she exited her workplace at the Princes Town District Health Facility on Wednesday and her death is now being linked to an alleged sexual extortion.

It is being said that the woman was living two lives, one where she was a nurse and participated in local and regional pageants, another where she slept with wealthy men and then blackmailed them for money.

The development came hours after her death when a video started circulating on social media showcasing Gangoo indulging in a foursome with two men and one woman.

During the funeral, the mother and other relatives of the Mrs India worldwide contestant were seen breaking down in tears while her seven dogs were brought to her casket during her funeral held at Fairfield.

As the police officials in Trinidad are investigating the adult film link in connection with this murder, Sadna Gangoo’s relatives urged everyone to remember her for the dedication and love she showcased her patients during the most tough times.

The attending mourners also wore special t shirts in honour of the 43-year-old while Sunit Sound System DJ truck led the funeral.

Her aunt Cintra Ramjattan described her as kind, helpful and loving person who does not deserved such brutal death. The ceremony was very emotional, with hundreds of people joining to see the woman for the last time while her loved ones were seen crying and calling her back to life.