Bahamas reissues severe thunderstorm warning for Acklins, Crooked Island and South Long Island

The warning is in effect from 5:00 a.m. to 7:00 a.m. EDT on Wednesday as thunderstorms move westward across the southern Bahamas.

Bahamas: The Bahamas Department of Meteorology has re-issued a Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Acklins and Crooked Island, also including South Long Island, as intensifying clusters of moderate to heavy showers and thunderstorms are moving westward across the southern Bahamas early on Wednesday.

The warning includes Acklins and Crooked Island along with their adjacent waters and cays, and South Long Island along with its adjacent waters.

The warning is valid from 5:00 a.m. to 7:00 a.m. EDT on Wednesday, September 16, 2026.

Along with that, a Severe Weather Watch remains in effect for the Central and Southeast Bahamas as well as the Turks and Caicos Islands.

The Meteorology department has discontinued the Severe Thunderstorm Warning which was previously issued for Ragged Island and the Southern Great Bahama Bank.

At 4:40 a.m. EDT on September 16, observations, radar and satellite imagery shows intensifying clusters of moderate to heavy showers and thunderstorms tracking westward across the warning areas.

Forecasters noted that the activity is associated with ample moisture and troughing south of a frontal boundary near the area, combined with a mid to upper level disturbance over the Southeast Bahamas.

The hazards that are expected within the warning areas include strong, gusty winds, dangerous lightning, heavy downpours and hail.

The officials have also warned of possible waterspouts or tornadic activity.

Boaters have been advised to seek safe harbour and to avoid the warning areas while the alert remains in force and the residents have been urged to stay indoors and to move away from windows once conditions deteriorate.

The department has notedly cautioned against sheltering under trees or remaining in the water during the storms, as both can act as lightning conductors.

Motorists in the affected islands should also expect reduced visibility and pockets of flooding on low lying roads during the periods of heavy rainfall.

The Bahamas Department of Meteorology advised the residents and mariners to continue to monitor official updates, as warnings may be extended, expanded or discontinued depending on how the system evolves through the morning of September 16.