Trinidad: Venezuelan man arrested with firearm during routine patrol in San Rafael

Trinidad and Tobago: A man from Venezuela was arrested by the police in San Rafael, Trinidad and Tobago on Wednesday, September 3, 2025, after he was seen with a firearm. The arrest was made during a routine patrol in the area.

Authorities further stated that they were conducting searches in the areas, including places like Brazil Main Road, Arena Junction, Arena Road, Brazil Lome Branch Trace, Mango Rose Street, Soriah Trace, and King Street.

It is being said by the police that PC Winter received a tip from an anonymous man which led the police officers to Bamboo Boulevard in Bamboo Settlement 2. After reaching the location they intercepted a vehicle PDW 7128 in which 3 people were sitting including a Venezuelan man.

Then the authorities conducted the search inside the vehicle but found nothing illegal, but when they searched the occupants they discovered a silver L shaped object with a rubber handle which resembled a revolver from the black coloured side bag of the Venezuelan national.

They further stated that they also found two. 38 rounds of ammunition, and also said that they identified the revolver as an “AMADEO ROSSI S.A.” with serial no. W272737.

According to the police, the patrolling took place from 3:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. and it was carried out by the W/Snr Supt Maynard-Wilson, ASP Pitt, and ASP Jones, while Insp Smith and Sgt Metivier was overseeing the operation under the supervision of W/Cpl Thomas.

Further the officers revealed the identity of the suspect as 38-years-old Johnny Alexander Gomez Figuera, resident of 2nd Street, Bamboo Settlement #2.Also the officers warned him to tell the truth but he remained silent, and said nothing.

So the authorities decided to search his residence and other locations where they believed that he hid something but found nothing illegal.

The police reported that the investigations are still ongoing, and are trying their best to protect the citizens of the country.