Venezuelan national charged with murder of San Fernando man after fatal stabbing

The accused, a 30-year-old unemployed Venezuelan national, is expected to appear before a High Court Master today (August 28, 2025) after being charged with the murder of the victim identified as John Doe.

Sergeant Harrypersad reported that around 2:30 am, a team of police officials from the San Fernando Police Station were on patrol in the district, when they received a wireless transmission from the E999 Command Centre regarding a man who had been fatally stabbed. He said that the incident took place on the compound of the National Insurance Board, Cross Crossing.

Sgt. Harrypersad, who responded to the crime scene, reported that officers discovered the lifeless body of a man of African descent, who was pronounced dead at the scene by Emergency Medical Technicians.

Sgt. further reported that the suspect was later apprehended by a mobile patrol team a short distance from the crime scene, near the Pavilion area in Skinner Park. The suspect was reportedly found with several items of interest, and he also had a deep cut on his finger.

When questioned, the man claimed, “A mad man take my slipper and I run him down and we fight and I cut him and I get back my slippers,” while pointing towards the NIB compound, where the fatal stabbing had occurred.

After brief questioning, Sgt. Harrypersad arrested the man and had him taken to the Princes Town Health Facility for medical treatment under police guard.

Further investigations, which were led by WPC La Rode of the Homicide Bureau of Investigations (Region III), led to a consultation with Sabrina Dougdeen-Jaglal, the Deputy Director of Public Prosecutions, on August 27, 2025. Based on her advice, the suspect was charged with murder.

The same day, the suspect was formally charged, and he is now set to make a virtual appearance before South Court B.