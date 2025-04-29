WINAIR launches twin otter flights between Montserrat-St Maarten starting this May

WINAIR is set to operate twice-weekly flights between St Maarten and Montserrat, with Friday departures from St Maarten at 11 am and returns at 12:25 pm, according to initial schedules.

WINAIR is all set to provide twin otter air transportation from Montserrat to St Maarten for a period of more than 12 months, announced the Government of Montserrat. Beginning from Friday, May 9, 2025, this new service aims to ease passengers looking forward to travelling on this route on a regular basis.

According to the information, initially Windward Islands Airways (WINAIR) will be operating two flights over two days every week on Fridays and Sundays. On every Friday, the aircraft will depart St Maarten at 11 am and will arrive in Montserrat at 12 noon before coming back to St Maarten at 12:25 pm.

Similarly, on Sundays, WINAIR will be leaving from St Maarten around 8:30 am and will arrive in Montserrat around 9:30 am before leaving back for St Maarten at 9:55 am for the roughly one-hour journey.

While sharing the development, the government informed the travellers that they can purchase tickets for travel online as of Thursday May 1, 2025 through the online portal of WINAIR www.winair.sx or through any local agent. Reportedly, the cost of one ticket will be USD$148.23 (EC$402.73) while a return ticket will cost USD$260.11 (EC$706.70) inclusive of taxes.

Talking about the development, Premier Reuben T Meade said that the re-introduction of twin-otter operations on this one-year basis forms part of the plans to enhance the accessibility, reliability and capacity of air transport to and from Montserrat with the broader vision of increasing visitor arrivals and stimulating economic growth.

Premier Meade added that re-establishing the St Maarten gateway is major in facilitating access to Montserrat via wider regional and global markets. He noted that WINAIR will also be including Montserrat in interline agreements with their partner airlines from the UK, US and the wider region.

Notably, during the one-year period, WINAIR will be operating primarily between St Maarten and Montserrat and will increase its flight frequency as needed and agreed with the Government of Montserrat. On the other hand, during the December and March peak periods, Antigua will also be added to the route to enable WINAIR to provide additional airlift support to meet the anticipated travel demands.