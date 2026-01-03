Saint Lucia shaken by 5.6 magnitude earthquake, tremors felt across Eastern Caribbean 

Residents claims that the tremors from the earthquake were felt across several areas, including Ciceron, Castries, and Gros Islet.

Saint Lucia: A massive 5.6 magnitude earthquake has shaken Saint Lucia on Friday. According to preliminary reports, the quake struck around 5:38 pm at a depth of 30.4 km with the epicentre being located around 65 km northeast of Fort-de-France, Martinique.

Residents claims that the tremors from the earthquake were felt across several areas, including Ciceron, Castries, and Gros Islet. The shaking followed a 3.5-magnitude earthquake that struck off the coast of Guadeloupe just after midnight on New Year’s Day.

Various other Caribbean islands citizens including St. Vincent and the Grenadines and Dominica reported to have felt intense tremors of the 5.6-magnitude earthquake across their various communities.

None of the Eastern Caribbean islands that were struck by the earthquake have reported any deaths due to the 5.6 seismic movement, as confirmed by the University of the West Indies’ Seismic Research Centre.

Following the quake, several people also took to Facebook to share their experience during the disaster with one of the locals from Saint Lucia saying, “From Castries Saint Lucia, my house was shaking real, I knew it was an earthquake.” “Felt really strong in beausejour gros islet,” said another.

Details of 5.6 Magnitude Earthquake

UWI, SRC – Automatic Earthquake Location

DATE AND TIME:

2026-01-02 5:48 pm (Local Time)

2026-01-02 21:48 (UTC)

MAGNITUDE: 5.6

LOCATION:

Latitude: 15.01N

Longitude: 60.66W

Depth: 30 km

NEARBY CITIES:

Fort-de-France, Martinique, 65 km, NE

Roseau, Dominica, 87 km, SE

Castries, Saint Lucia, 114 km, NNE

Distance and direction to epicenter

Mexico rattled by a 6.5-magnitude earthquake

Furthermore, Mexico City also experienced a strong 6.5 magnitude earthquake on Friday, that rattled Mexico City and Acapulco, a popular tourist hotspot. Killing at least 2 people and injuring several others.

The 6.5-magnitude earthquake occurred at a depth of 21.7 miles, 2.5 miles north-northwest of Rancho Viejo, Guerrero. The quake was felt more than 250 miles away in Mexico City.