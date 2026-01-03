2026-01-03 07:02:46
Facebook Instagram X Mail

Saint Lucia shaken by 5.6 magnitude earthquake, tremors felt across Eastern Caribbean 

Residents claims that the tremors from the earthquake were felt across several areas, including Ciceron, Castries, and Gros Islet.

Written by Sasha Baptiste

Published

Updated

Saint Lucia: A massive 5.6 magnitude earthquake has shaken Saint Lucia on Friday. According to preliminary reports, the quake struck around 5:38 pm at a depth of 30.4 km with the epicentre being located around 65 km northeast of Fort-de-France, Martinique.

Residents claims that the tremors from the earthquake were felt across several areas, including Ciceron, Castries, and Gros Islet. The shaking followed a 3.5-magnitude earthquake that struck off the coast of Guadeloupe just after midnight on New Year’s Day.

Various other Caribbean islands citizens including St. Vincent and the Grenadines and Dominica reported to have felt intense tremors of the 5.6-magnitude earthquake across their various communities.

None of the Eastern Caribbean islands that were struck by the earthquake have reported any deaths due to the 5.6 seismic movement, as confirmed by the University of the West Indies’ Seismic Research Centre.

Following the quake, several people also took to Facebook to share their experience during the disaster with one of the locals from Saint Lucia saying, “From Castries Saint Lucia, my house was shaking real, I knew it was an earthquake.” “Felt really strong in beausejour gros islet,” said another.

Details of 5.6 Magnitude Earthquake

UWI, SRC – Automatic Earthquake Location

DATE AND TIME:

2026-01-02 5:48 pm (Local Time)

2026-01-02 21:48 (UTC)

MAGNITUDE: 5.6

LOCATION:

Latitude: 15.01N

Longitude: 60.66W

Depth: 30 km

NEARBY CITIES:

Fort-de-France, Martinique, 65 km, NE

Roseau, Dominica, 87 km, SE

Castries, Saint Lucia, 114 km, NNE

Distance and direction to epicenter

Mexico rattled by a 6.5-magnitude earthquake 

Furthermore, Mexico City also experienced a strong 6.5 magnitude earthquake on Friday, that rattled Mexico City and Acapulco, a popular tourist hotspot. Killing at least 2 people and injuring several others.

The 6.5-magnitude earthquake occurred at a depth of 21.7 miles, 2.5 miles north-northwest of Rancho Viejo, Guerrero. The quake was felt more than 250 miles away in Mexico City.

Author Profile

Sasha Baptiste reports on local Caribbean news with a strong focus on crime, justice, community issues, and entertainment. With a background in sociology and journalism, she brings a grounded, people-centered perspective to her reporting, shedding light on the challenges and resilience within Caribbean societies.

Sasha Baptiste

Sasha Baptiste reports on local Caribbean news with a strong focus on crime, justice, community issues, and entertainment. With a background in sociology and journalism, she brings a grounded, people-centered perspective to her reporting, shedding light on the challenges and resilience within Caribbean societies.

Share:

Facebook X Pinterest Whatsapp

Latest

Related Articles

Uncategorised

US says preventing opposition in St Kitts-Nevis for using public faciliti...

2026-01-03 06:00:26

Uncategorised

PAHO urges northern hemisphere countries to prepare for heatwaves

2026-01-03 06:00:26

PM Keith Mitchell interacting with people of Grenada
Uncategorised

Grenada: PM Mitchell urges leaders to be more vocal for COVID-19 vaccines

2026-01-03 06:00:26

BVI Premier lauds St Kitts' Agriculture Ministry for comprehensive 25 by 25 agenda (PC - Facebook)
Uncategorised

BVI Premier lauds St Kitts' Agriculture Ministry for comprehensive 25 by...

2026-01-03 06:00:26

Dominica

Silver Airways adds extra flight today between San Juan-Dominica for WCMF...

2026-01-03 06:00:26

Barbados

Green Nation Green Spaces Competition to honour people with bountiful gar...

2026-01-03 06:00:26

Caribbean

Caribbean CBI nations set new global standard with unified 30-day residen...

2026-01-03 06:00:26

Jamaica

Miss Universe Jamaica Gabrielle Henry rushed to hospital after dramatic s...

2026-01-03 06:00:26