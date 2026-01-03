Ex-Grenadian PM Keith Mitchell ties knot with longtime companion Ophelia Wells 

Dr Keith Mitchell, the longest-serving Prime Minister in Grenada’s history, officially stepped down from his role as Opposition Leader in February 2025, marking the end of a significant political era.

Grenada: The former Prime Minister of Grenada, Keith Mitchell, earlier this week married his longtime companion 41-year-old Ophelia Wells at the age of 79. The auspicious ceremony took place privately near Pigeon Island in Saint Lucia.

Ophelia Wells is a doctor and economist who was previously married to the current Grenadian Finance Minister, Dennis Cornwall. Dr. Keith Mitchell, the longest-serving Prime Minister in Grenada's history, recently transitioned from his role as Opposition Leader in February 2025. He had been legally married to Marietta Mitchell for over 40 years before their widely reported split in recent years.

According to reliable sources, the wedding was an intimate affair with just 13 guests from Grenada attending it. The couple, who had been living together since recent years, chose Saint Lucia which is often known as the ‘Helen of the West Indies’ for the private exchange of vows.

Current Opposition Leader Emmalin Pierre (who succeeded Mitchell as party leader in late 2024) and Member of Parliament Kate Lewis (MP for St. Andrew Northeast) were reportedly not present at the ceremony.

This wedding marks the second marriage for both Mitchell and Wells, and the couple celebrated the occasion on December 27, 2025.

Notably, Mitchell headed the New National Party from 1989 until 2024 when leadership was passed to veteran educator Emmalin Pierre. He guided the NNP to victory in the 1995 general elections and served as prime minister for 13 years. The party achieved clean sweeps of all 15 seats in the House of Assembly in both 2013 and 2018 before Mitchell was defeated by his namesake, Dickon Mitchell, in June 2022.

As recently as 2019, Wells served as permanent secretary in Grenada’s Ministry of Finance, Planning, Economic Development, and Physical Development, at a time when her now husband held the post of Minister of Finance.

While the marriage is being celebrated by the couple and their loved ones, not even a single picture from the ceremony held in Saint Lucia has been made public yet.