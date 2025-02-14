Friday, 14th February 2025
Winair launches new Montserrat route ahead of St Patrick’s Festival

The airline's first commercial flight to Montserrat for 2025 landed at the John A. Osborne Airport at 8:49 AM with seven passengers and took off for Antigua at 9:36 am.

Montserrat: St Maarten based air carrier Winair has officially launched new services to Montserrat. From Monday, February 11 onwards, the airline kicked off its services on its highly anticipated new route, offering travellers with enhanced connectivity during the St Patrick’s Festival

While sharing the development through its official Facebook account, Winair noted, “This Monday, February 11, Winair landed in Montserrat, bringing enhanced connectivity just in time for the highly anticipated St. Patrick’s Festival (March 8–17, 2025).” 

The airline's first commercial flight to Montserrat for 2025 landed at the John A. Osborne Airport at 8:49 AM with seven passengers and took off for Antigua at 9:36 am. Winair is contracted to provide supplemental airlift services to Montserrat from February 11th to March 26th 2025. 

The annual festival which will be held from March 8 to 17, 2025 is anticipated to attract a huge number of visitors to Montserrat and these additional flights will bring major assistance to a number of individuals seeking to travel between St Maarten, Antigua and Montserrat.  

According to the airline, the flights have been launched in response to increased travel demand, and they will be offering flights between St Maarten, Antigua and Montserrat twice weekly on Tuesdays and Fridays with expanded service from March 4 to 26 to ensure seamless travel during the festivities. 

The airline further added that this initiative, in partnership with the Government of Montserrat, reflects the commitment to supporting cultural heritage and enhancing regional connectivity.  

Winair further asked everyone to book their seats today and experience the vibrant celebrations of Montserrat.  

St Patrick’s Festival 

The St Patrick’s Festival is a two weeklong celebration highlighting the African and Irish heritage of Montserrat and it culminates on St Patrick’s Day on March 17, which also marks a public holiday.  

Notably, Montserrat is the only country outside of Ireland which celebrate St Patrick’s Day as a national holiday, and it commemorates a thwarted slave uprising in 1700s. The festival highlights include outdoor Soca and reggae concerts, pub crawls, street parades and food fairs.  

Monica Walker

