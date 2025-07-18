Friday, 18th July 2025
Just In: Massive fire destroys homes in Happy Hill, Grenada

Authorities say the blaze tore through the area, leaving families devastated and in urgent need of support.

Grenada: A massive fire in Happy Hill, St George, Grenada has extensively damaged at least three homes. According to the information, the fire occurred last night and immediately spread across the area.  

Authorities claim that the blaze ripped through the area and left the families devastated and in urgent need to support. As of now, no major injuries have been confirmed however the loss is significant.  

Soon after the fire, several photos and videos went viral on social media, showcasing the extensive damage it caused, with one house completely destroyed. 

 

It is said that the incident prompted immediate response from the authorities and two fire trucks were sent to the location who worked for hours to extinguish the massive blaze in Happy Hill.  

 

Authorities said that they are currently investigating the incident to determine the exact cause of the tragic fire.  

Soon after the videos went viral, several locals took to Facebook to express their shock over the incident. “Lord have mercy upon your children lord, keep everyone of them safe, it's a sad moment when coming for losing a home,” said a user named Nickiter Alexander while another said, “Extremely sad. I pray that all concerned are safe and well.” 

While the authorities and locals and expressing their relief over the fact that no one was injured, however the affected families are expressing their concern saying that how will they manage now without a house and other household items, all of which burnt to ashes. 

Monica Walker

