Winair launches flights to Montserrat for St Patrick’s Festival, starting Feb 11

Winair is all set to launch services to Montserrat just in time for the upcoming St Patrick’s Festival, which is celebrated from March 8 to 17, 2025. Starting February 11, 2025, travelers can enjoy convenient travel with flights every Tuesday and Friday between St Maarten, Antigua and Montserrat.

The airline announced that from March 4, flights will increase to multiple daily trips until March 26, 2025, which will make it easier than ever for hundreds of individuals to experience the cultural magic of Montserrat.

While announcing the development, the airline said that they recognized the anticipated surge in travel demand for the St Patrick’s Festival. They added that this increase in services will ensure seamless travel for residents and visitors alike during the festive period.

Premier of Montserrat, Reuben T Meade, who oversees access to the island nation also acknowledged the anticipated increase in visitors and highlighted the proactive efforts of the government to secure additional air service. He said that his team recognizes the growing demand for travel to and from the country during the upcoming celebrations and to address this, they have proactively engaged Winair as it holds a strong track record of service to Montserrat.

According to the Premier, the additional services will help facilitate the movement of people and goods into and out of the country.

Meanwhile, the CEO of Winair, Hans van de Velde expressed his delight in collaborating with the government of Montserrat in providing the increased airlift during this significant time. He added that the air carrier is committed to serving the needs of the communities throughout the Caribbean and the team is proud to support the vibrant cultural heritage of Montserrat during its annual and most awaited festival.

Notably, the flights will be operated by the Twin Otter aircraft of Winair from Princess Juliana International Airport in St Maarten and VC Bird International Airport in Antigua. The airline further encouraged the customers to book their flights through winair.sx and secure their seats.

Reportedly, discussions are also in place between Winair and Montserrat officials to continue the cooperation by establishing a more structured flight schedule to the island nation beyond March 2025, to further enhance connectivity between the countries throughout the year.

St Patrick’s Festival

St Patrick’s Festival is a two weeklong celebration highlighting Montserrat’s Irish and African heritage. It culminates on March 17 which is recognized as the St Patrick’s Day, and it is a public holiday in the country. The festival highlights include outdoor reggae and soca concerts, pub crawls, street parades and food fairs.

Over the years, this festival has become one of the most popular annual events in Montserrat. Through this festival, the island nation acknowledges the influence of the Irish on Montserrat and offers a chance to reflect on the sacrifices made in the fight for freedom by the African ancestors.