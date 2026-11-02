2026-11-02 09:01:35
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King Charles appears frustrated as heavy rain hits Antigua Independence parade

The King continued the ceremonial proceedings without an umbrella as Queen Camilla was moved to covered seating during the 45th Independence celebrations at Sir Vivian Richards Stadium.

Written by Monika Walker

Published

Updated

Antigua and Barbuda: King Charles III was temporarily left without an umbrella during heavy rain that fell during the Independence Ceremonial Parade at the Sir Vivian Richards Stadium on November 1, 2026 to celebrate Antigua and Barbuda’s 45th Independence Anniversary.

As heavy rain fell during the national anthem, Queen Camilla was given a transparent umbrella and taken to sheltered seating. However, the King remained standing on the red-carpeted platform as members of his staff looked for another umbrella.

A video has been circulating online that shows the King looking around at those around him whilst putting his hands up and pretending to hold an umbrella.

As per the reports, the King was heard calling out for an umbrella several times. Eventually he was given an umbrella and the ceremony continued.

The King appeared to be frustrated, however, some sources reported that the King joked he was growing watercress on trousers after getting drenched.

As the troops lined up in the cricket pitch that had been turned into a parade ground for the celebrations, the King waved to them. He received cheers from the people present in the stadium.

The parade was a part of King Charles’ visit to Antigua and Barbuda, where he is King and head of state. The visit also coincides with the 2026 Commonwealth Heads of Government Meeting.

The royal couple also joined the worshippers at a church service, The Royal Family shared the update on social media noting, “The King and Queen joined Antiguans and Barbudans for a church service marking the 45th anniversary of Independence and celebrating the Commonwealth.”

This year’s parade is the first time King Charles has attended the celebrations since he became King of Antigua and Barbuda on September 8, 2022. He is also the only member of the Royal Family with a constitutional role in the country.

As calls for an apology from Britain over its role in the slave trade and reparations increase, the King began his first tour of the Caribbean on October 27, 2026, which included a state visit to Guyana on October 29 and 30 2026.

However, on October 3, 2026 Buckingham Palace said the King will not make any official apology whilst on his tour. They also said that apologies and reparations are a matter for Governments. The palace also added that the King will not avoid addressing the country's darkest times.

The British Government has ruled out offering any reparations, while the King represents Britain overseas he does so based on advice from ministers.

Author Profile

Monika Walker is a senior journalist specializing in regional and international politics, offering in-depth analysis on governance, diplomacy, and key global developments. With a degree in International Journalism, she is dedicated to amplifying underrepresented voices through factual reporting. She also covers world news across every genre, providing readers with balanced and timely insights that connect the Caribbean to global conversations.

Monika Walker

Monika Walker is a senior journalist specializing in regional and international politics, offering in-depth analysis on governance, diplomacy, and key global developments. With a degree in International Journalism, she is dedicated to amplifying underrepresented voices through factual reporting. She also covers world news across every genre, providing readers with balanced and timely insights that connect the Caribbean to global conversations.

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