King Charles and Queen Camilla to attend Antigua and Barbuda Independence Day parade

The royal visit will also feature engagements at Government House and meetings with young Commonwealth representatives, alongside discussions on protecting historic landmarks, marine ecosystems and coral reefs.

Antigua and Barbuda: King Charles II and Queen Camilla are set to celebrate the 45th anniversary of Independence of Antigua and Barbuda and attend the Commonwealth Heads of Government Meeting (CHOGM) 2026.

The Royal Family shared the latest updates through a Facebook post noting, “In Antigua and Barbuda, Their Majesties will join celebrations marking the nation’s 45th anniversary of Independence and attend the Commonwealth Heads of Government Meeting (CHOGM) 2026, meeting communities, young people and environmental leaders from across the Commonwealth.”

It noted that the King and Queen have travelled to the twin-island nation as it marks the 45th anniversary of Independence.

The King arrived on the evening of October 30, 2026, following a two day state visit to Guyana.

The Royal Family also shared the programme highlights, noting that, during the visit, the couple will meet communities, young people, and environmental leaders from across the Commonwealth.

The programme also includes a parade to celebrate 45 years of independence.

The King and Queen will attend an event at Government House to celebrate the culture, history and creative talent of Antigua and Barbuda. They will also meet individuals involved in preserving historic sites, marine ecosystems and coral reefs.

The couple will also meet members of the Commonwealth Youth Forum and King’s Commonwealth Fellows. They will also be joining the young people who are involved in leading the conservation of coastlines and sustainability within the community.

The King will attend CHOGM as Head of the Commonwealth meeting with leaders from member nations.

The Commonwealth is a family of 56 independent nations, with over 2.7 billion people. CHOGM 2026 is bringing together leaders, youth, business and civil society.

This is the first time the King has visited Antigua and Barbuda since becoming Monarch. Last visiting in 2017 as the Prince of Wales.

In Guyana, the King laid a wreath at the Georgetown (Rabbit Walk) Memorial on October 30, 2026, and met Indigenous community leaders at Umana Yana. He was welcomed by President Irfaan Ali at a State Reception on October 29, 2026, marking 60 years of UK-Guyana relations.