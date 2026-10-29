2026-10-29 14:33:33
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Bahamas: King Charles meets PM Davis on first official visit ahead of CHOGM 2026

King Charles III met Prime Minister Philip Davis in Nassau during his first official visit to The Bahamas as monarch, ahead of a state visit to Guyana and the Commonwealth summit in Antigua and Barbuda.

Written by Monika Walker

Published

Updated

Bahamas: King Charles III has met with the Bahamas Prime Minister Philip “Brave” Davis in Nassau on Wednesday, October 28, 2026, as a part of his official tour of The Bahamas since he became a monarch.

The meeting marked the midpoint of the King’s three-day visit to the country, which forms the first leg of his nine-day Caribbean Tour.

He will be travelling to Guyana and then to Antigua and Barbuda, where he will attend the Commonwealth Heads of Government Meeting (CHOGM), which is scheduled from November 1 to November 4.

The Royal Family shared the glimpse of the meeting on their official Facebook page noting, “His Majesty played the cowbells in the streets of Nassau as he enjoyed the sights and sounds of a Junkanoo: a traditional celebration of Bahamian culture, music and creativity.”

Another post featured King Charles with PM Philip Davis, noting, “This afternoon in Nassau, The King held an audience with the Prime Minister of the Bahamas, The Hon. Philip Davis.”

This visit fulfills the intention that the King expressed in 2024. During his cancer treatment, he was unable to visit The Bahamas to celebrate its 50th Independence celebrations.

However, he spoke to Prime Minister Davis over the phone, explained his absence and said he hoped to visit the country next year.

The trip was confirmed in August by Buckingham Palace, who said the King will visit The Bahamas, Head of State, ahead of attending CHOGM.

The King’s schedule in Nassau began on Tuesday with a youth rally in Clifford Park, where The Bahamas gained independence in 1973. The King met with the Governor General on Wednesday, had an environmental focus and attended a garden reception.

The King will also meet members of the Royal Bahamas Defence Force at Coral Harbour Base.

Dates

Location

Schedule

Oct 27 to 29

The Bahamas

Arrival and youth rally at Clifford Park (Oct 27). Audience with PM Davis and the Governor General, environmental engagement and garden reception (Oct 28). Visit to the Royal Bahamas Defence Force at Coral Harbour Base.

Oct 30 to 31

Guyana

Two-day visit. The King is expected to meet the president and Amerindian village leaders.

Nov 1 to 4

Antigua and Barbuda

Commonwealth Heads of Government Meeting (CHOGM) in St. John’s. Queen Camilla joins the King.

Nov 3

Antigua and Barbuda

The King addresses the CHOGM opening ceremony.

There are various focuses throughout the King’s schedule including youth development, environmental sustainability, maritime security, sport and Bahamian culture.

Ministers Jomo Campbell and Leslia Miller greeted His Majesty with a Junkanoo display, the traditional festival of music, dress and dancing in the country.

After his visit to Nassau, the King will visit Guyana for two days, where he is expected to meet with the president and leaders from Amerindian villages. Queen Camilla is also expected to join the King.

Stay tuned with WIC news for further updates on the rest of the King’s Caribbean Tour and CHOGM 2026.

Author Profile

Monika Walker is a senior journalist specializing in regional and international politics, offering in-depth analysis on governance, diplomacy, and key global developments. With a degree in International Journalism, she is dedicated to amplifying underrepresented voices through factual reporting. She also covers world news across every genre, providing readers with balanced and timely insights that connect the Caribbean to global conversations.

Monika Walker

Monika Walker is a senior journalist specializing in regional and international politics, offering in-depth analysis on governance, diplomacy, and key global developments. With a degree in International Journalism, she is dedicated to amplifying underrepresented voices through factual reporting. She also covers world news across every genre, providing readers with balanced and timely insights that connect the Caribbean to global conversations.

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