Jamaican Minister Desmond McKenzie pepper-sprayed by police amid community unrest

Jamaican Minister Desmond McKenzie was pepper-sprayed by police while trying to calm residents following a fatal police shooting in West Kingston.

Jamaica: Desmond McKenzie, Local Government and Community Development Minister, said that he got pepper-sprayed by a police officer on Tuesday, July 14. He noted that the incident took place while he was trying to calm the residents following a police shooting in his West Kingston constituency earlier on Tuesday.

The shooting occurred shortly before 7:00 a.m and resulted in an intense situation with residents accusing the police of using excessive force. However, no official police statements have yet been issued regarding the incident.

According to the official reports, McKenzie appeared on a radio programme where he said that he had just visited the community in an effort to calm residents. He also mentioned the situation in the community when he arrived.

“When I came, the community was very upset because they were saying men who were going to work were abused by the police,” he noted.

McKenzie also mentioned that he was attempting to calm the situation and to quell the anger as he asked the residents to allow the police to continue their operations.

He further proceeded with describing the incident and how it all went down to him being pepper-sprayed while speaking with a senior officer, he said, “When I was there talking, the crowd started to gather and everybody started to make noise… This young lady said something. I don’t know what she said to the police, but the police attempted to hold her. She ran behind me.”

He said that when he intervened, a police officer proceeded to pepper-spray him.

“I said to the policeman, ‘Hold on,’ and the policeman proceeded to pepper-spray me,” McKenzie said.

Several videos are surfacing over social media capturing the incident as people can be seen pouring water and milk over McKenzie’s face in an attempt to combat the effects of pepper spray.

McKenzie said that the incident was particularly troubling for him because of the longstanding relationship between the police and the residents of West Kingston.

“We have had a very good relationship with the police here in West Kingston. We enjoy that relationship, and we have no problem with the residents of the community.”

However, he also expressed his disappointment and anger with the Police department saying, “But an incident like this this morning is not something I can tolerate or condone. You pepper-sprayed me as an ordinary Jamaican… Don’t think about me as a Member of Parliament or because of who I am. If I did something, you had a right to pepper-spray me, and there was no need for the police to use pepper spray.”

Mckenzie himself has shared the videos of the incident on Facebook noting, “This morning, while responding to concerns raised by residents in Tivoli Gardens following a fatal police shooting, I was pepper sprayed by a member of the Jamaica Constabulary Force.

As the Member of Parliament for West Kingston, it is my responsibility to be present for my constituents, especially during difficult and tense situations. While I fully support the work of the Jamaica Constabulary Force and respect the critical role they play in maintaining law and order, I believe the use of pepper spray against me while I was carrying out my duties was both unnecessary and deeply concerning.

I have since received treatment and flushed my eyes with milk and water, but I continue to experience discomfort. I remain committed to serving the people of West Kingston and trust that this matter will be addressed with the seriousness it deserves.”