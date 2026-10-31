King Charles III arrives in Antigua and Barbuda after completing state visit to Guyana

The King arrived in Antigua on October 30 after a two-day visit to Guyana, where he met a Second World War veteran, Indigenous leaders and schoolchildren ahead of the 2026 CHOGM.

Antigua and Barbuda: Antigua and Barbuda welcomed King Charles III on the evening of October 30, 2026, as the nation is preparing to host the 2026 Commonwealth Heads of Government Meeting (CHOGM).

His flight landed at 7:48 p.m. on Friday at the V.C. Bird International Airport.

The King was greeted by Prime Minister Gaston Browne, accompanied by the Governor-General of Antigua and Barbuda, Rodney Williams and Lady Williams, and the Minister of Works and Housing Maria Bird-Browne.

Minister for Foreign Affairs E.P Chet Greene and National Hero Sir Vivian Richards also welcomed the King.

As the King stood on the dais, the Antigua and Barbuda Defence Force Band played the National Anthems of both the United Kingdom (God Save the King) and Antigua and Barbuda (Fair Antigua and Barbuda).

This visit marks the first time the King is visiting Antigua and Barbuda since becoming the King. His last visit was in 2017 when he visited as the Prince of Wales.

Queen Camilla will be accompanying the King during his engagements related to CHOGM, which is bringing together leaders and representatives from across the Commonwealth.

The King travelled to Antigua and Barbuda from Guyana where he was on a two-day state visit, which started on October 29, 2026.

On the second of his state visit to Guyana, King Charles III met a 99-year-old veteran, Indigenous community leaders and local school children in Georgetown on Friday, October 30, 2026.

The King visited the Georgetown (Rabbit Walk) Memorial to honour the British, Guyanese and Commonwealth forces.

At the memorial, the King met with 99-year-old veteran Donald Grant and told him, “It’s wonderful that you could come.”

The Royal Family shared the glimpse of the visit and meet through social media noting, “His Majesty honoured the service and sacrifice of British, Guyanese and Commonwealth forces at the Memorial, laying a wreath in memory of those who have given their lives in conflict.”

The King also visited Umana Yana and met with Indigenous community leaders and learnt more about their role in protecting Guyana’s natural environment and culture.

The King also met local school children playing football in Independence Park in Georgetown.

His visit to Guyana demonstrates the King's strong connection with the nation, as he has supported rainforest conservation and sustainable development for over 25 years across Guyana.

The King’s Foundation says they are working alongside the Government of Guyana with their Projects Team to develop a National Low Carbon Development Strategy.

They are also working alongside Indigenous communities to create sustainable designs focusing on cultural conservation and community development.

The King arrived in Guyana on October 29, 2026. He was greeted by President Irfaan Ali and his family at a State Reception held at State House, Georgetown. This celebrated 60 years of relations between the UK and Guyana.

The visit to Antigua and Barbuda is particularly special as it falls during the 45th anniversary of Antigua and Barbuda’s political independence and the King will be opening the CHOGM.