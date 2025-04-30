SHOCKING: Pregnant crocodile, mate among 10 found dead in Jamaica

Biologist Brown took to social media, calling the discovery "very depressing" and revealing that, besides the pair, eight more crocodiles suffered slow, agonizing deaths due to careless actions.

Jamaica: In a shocking development, an adult male and pregnant female crocodile was found dead at the National Water Commission (NWC) Greater Portmore Sewage Ponds in St Catherine, Jamaica. This discovery was made on April 22 by a team of experts comprising of Conservation Biologist and Hope Zoo General Curator Joey Brown.

Taking to social media, Brown called the discovery ‘very depressing’ and said that apart from the pair, there were eight more crocodiles that suffered a slow, agonizing death for careless reasons.

He further highlighted that the pregnant female crocodile had over 30 eggs inside her croc and added, “As the pair suffered from dehydration being cooking in the sun while stuck in the pond, they laid together until the very end.”

Track marks in the dry pond show them searching for any remaining water and escape out of the pond but eventually coming back together until their tragic demise, he added.

Brown said that the authorities were initially alerted about the dead crocodiles by a resident on Tuesday. He said that the resident called National Environment and Planning Agency following which they organised a team to get down to the reported area only to find a horrifying scene of several other dead crocodiles.

According to Brown, the surrounding black plastic liner made it impossible for them to exit the deep, empty ponds, creating a death trap, as NWC had allowed the ponds to drain. He further mentioned that these crocodiles have been long-time residents of the sewage ponds as this area acts as a refuge from the surrounding urban development taking over their natural wetlands.

How many crocodiles were found dead?

The number of dead crocodiles in two barren sewage ponds in St Catherine climbed to a total of 10 on April 24 after environmental officers returned to the area after the discovery of six on April 22. The four crocodiles included two adults and two juveniles.

Out of the six deceased crocodiles, Brown said his team was fortunately able to rescue one big male crocodile who was almost dead. He added that this animal was about 12 feet in length.

How did crocodiles die in Jamaica?

Hope Zoo General Curator Joey Brown said that they were dehydrated for a long time which ultimately led to their death. He said that crocodiles are very strong and hard and can go weeks without food and water however due to total exposure to the sun, they died a slow death.

Brown explained that it happened over a couple weeks and said that all the crocodiles were really malnourished and dehydrated.

Also, there are several sewage ponds in this area where crocodiles have lived for years, breeding and moving freely between ponds and surrounding wetlands however several ponds were neglected and left to dry out.

Crocodiles may have returned to Portmore ponds after removal: Officials

All the crocodiles were safely removed from the three Greater Portmore Sewage Ponds right after the facilities were taken out of service in February by the National Water Commission, claimed director of environmental management and conservation at NEPA Anthony McKenzie.

NEPA said that the ponds were drained and de-serviced because of complaints about the odour emanating from the area but it is being suspected that the crocodiles may have slipped back into the pond after they were removed two months ago.