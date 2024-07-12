200 crocodiles scrolling into cities of Mexico due to Heavy Rainfall

Due to the heavy rains, water levels in coastal lagoons were raised that led animals to crawl into the cities like Tampico and the nearby cities of Ciudad Madero and Altamira. At these places, crocodiles have been captured and relocated.

Jamaica: As Hurricane Beryl after hitting Jamaica moved towards Texas in the form of Tropical Storm Alberta. Such a weather condition has led at least 200 crocodiles to enter Urban areas in the northern Mexican state of Tamaulipas.

Heavy rains connected to the Hurricane Beryl have led to such a condition. And, the authorities considering this has captured and relocated around 200 of the reptiles since Alberto pelted the region with rain in June.

Due to the heavy rains, water levels in coastal lagoons were raised that led animals to crawl into the cities like Tampico and the nearby cities of Ciudad Madero and Altamira. At these places, at least 165 crocodiles have been captured and relocated.

Associating this, Karina Lizeth Saldivar- the head of Tamaulipas state environment department have mentioned that the recent rains have increased the water levels in the lagoon systems, leading towards an increase in the sightings of crocodiles.

Even it has been reported that in the month of June 40 more crocodiles were captured in the same area, were relocated to appropriate habitat outside populated areas.

The authorities further have warned the public and have stated that as the water levels go down in places like streets and drainage canals that were flooded, crocodiles will turn up and sightings will certainly increase.

This even came into light this week as the netizens took these to their social media handles. They shared the videos of crocodiles tied up in urban areas that caused an uproar on social media.

Considerably, the attacks by crocodiles in Mexico have not been heard much, are very rare as these are the protected species in Mexico. However, it is necessary to alarm the citizens about the reptiles being in the cities and mishappenings never arrive with the roar, these are silent but violent.