Belize: Dane Gillett killed, child and officer injured in coordinated shootings 

Belize: In a shocking gun violence incident which took place in Pinks Alley, also known as Majestic Alley, a man was left dead while two others got severely injured.

Preliminary reports by the Belize Police Department confirmed that the victim has been identified as Dane Gillett, who was reportedly shot multiple times. Sources confirm that he did not survive the attack.

According to the eyewitnesses, a child and another man were also caught in the gunfire and were injured during the incident.

Notably, Gillett had recently walked free from charges related to the murder of teenager Dwayne Gabourel, a case that drew widespread public attention. The police department is now believing that the motive behind this murder could be related to the victim’s past crimes.

On the same day of the incident, another shooting took place on Police Street. Initial reports reveal that the police department responded to a call regarding gunfire in this area and a police officer was reportedly injured during the same.

Police said that they recovered several rounds from a high calibre machine gun from the scene of the incident.

It is being said that both the incidents seem to be coordinated attacks which were linked to the high-profile PIV gang of Belize which have further escalated fears of gang violence in the area.

As of now, police are actively investigating the circumstances surrounding both the incidents and they are also urging anyone with information to assist them with the shootings.

The locals have also expressed their concerns regarding the sudden increase of shooting incidents in Belize with some even taking to Facebook to share the same. “Praying for our country with all this violence. Condolences to this young man family,” said a user named Jennifer while another user said, “I can surely say I know what the family is feeling right now. Lawd God please send down a miracle to stop these killings."