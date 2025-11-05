‘A Nation Rooted in Faith and Courage’: Dominica reflects on 47 years of Independence and progress 

Prime Minister Skerrit opened the National Day Observance Ceremony, themed “47 Years of Progress and Purpose,” by reflecting on Dominica’s challenging yet courageous journey since independence.

Dominica proudly celebrated its 47th Anniversary of Independence on November 3 while embracing a spirit of unity and national pride. Prime Minister Roosevelt Skerrit delivered a powerful address reflecting on the nation’s resilience and progress since achieving independence on November 3, 1978.

Prime Minister Skerrit began his address at the National Day Observance Ceremony, themed “47 Years of Progress and Purpose,” by reflecting on Dominica’s journey from independence to the present, a journey marked not by ease, but by courage.

“Today we gather under the radiant light of our nation's 47th anniversary of independence. This is a celebration of 47 years of pride, perseverance and purpose.” He reflected on all the 47 years of people who, though small in number, have never been small in spirit.

“We have faced the tempest of nature, macroeconomic shocks under the complex demands of a changing world. Yet through it all, we have never lost sight of who we are, a people rooted in faith, community and love for country.”

“As we celebrate this year's independence under the theme 47 Years of Progress and Purpose, we are reminded of how far we have come and the sacred duty we hold to continue building a resilient, prosperous and inclusive Dominica, for children, communities and generations yet to come. As we reflect on our journey of strength and renewal, our hearts turn to our Caribbean neighbours who now face difficulties.”

He further emphasised Jamaica’s current situation, as the country deals with the aftermath of Hurricane Melissa, which tore through the island in late October.

“I take a moment to express solidarity with our brothers and sisters in Jamaica, Cuba and Haiti in the aftermath of Hurricane Melissa. We share in your pain and understand perhaps more than most, the devastation such disaster can bring to families, communities and livelihoods.”

The Dominican leader noted that the nation’s thoughts and prayers are with all who have suffered loss. He added that the government remains mindful of Dominican nationals and students residing in the affected countries and continues to monitor their well-being closely. “The Government of Dominica has established a hotline for Dominican students in Jamaica and Cuba to reach out for assistance or to report any challenges they may be facing.”

Dr Roosevelt Skerrit assured that Dominica stands firm in solidarity with not only the Dominican citizens in the affected countries but with the nations themselves.

Promising that Dominica will provide tangible support in the coming days and weeks to assist recovery efforts in the affected countries and to ensure that citizens abroad receive the care and guidance they need.

In moments like this, we are reminded that we are one Caribbean family bound by history, shared struggle and an unshakable spirit of resilience.

Prime Minister Skerrit went on to speak about a proud and self-sufficient Dominica, recalling that in 1995 the United Workers Party, led by Edison James, brought a new spirit of ambition.

He added that as the UWP government sought to deepen Dominica’s economic independence and push Dominica forward at a faster pace, the Economic Citizenship Programme was re-engineered to operate as a fund for overall national development which laid the foundation for it to become the key engine of a mobilization of development, capital and economic resilience.

“From the year 2000, under the leadership of Rosie Douglas, Pier Charles and myself, the Dominican Labor Party has carried the touch of independence into a new era, the era of transformation and resilience.”

He further noted that the Dominican Labor Party has worked to modernize Dominica’s economy, rebuild its infrastructure, empower its youth and ensure that every Dominican, in every community feels the progress of an independent nation.

“My friend. As we look back over 47 years, we see that every administration, labour, freedom, workers, and labour have contributed to the great project of building this nation.”

Highlighting that each build upon the work of the other in the areas of strong, and accountable governance, economic self-reliance, education, health and wellness, cultural self-assurance and social cohesion, thereby carrying forward the dream of a proud, self-sufficient Dominica.

“Our task now is to protect that progress and continue to build with a purpose, a nation where opportunity belongs to everyone, no matter their colour, their creed, their community or political persuasion. Across Dominica today, progress is visible from the north to the south, from the coast to the mountains. Our landscape tells a story of renewal and change.”

The Prime Minister went on to further speak on key developments in the country such as the new International Airport, new road networks and Roseau enhancement project, Cabrits Marina Project and Tourism, Geothermal power plant, Dominica Cable Car, Agriculture, Blue Sperm Whale Reserve, Climate Resilient Houses, CBI programme, establishment of ECCBIRA by OECS and full free movement, Housing Revolution #OK2HP, Health and Wellness Centres, education, and various other projects that are currently in the development phase and others nearing completion.