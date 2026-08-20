St Kitts and Nevis’ Elevate students shine in CSEC exams With stellar results

Prime Minister Dr Terrance M. Drew congratulated the students saying such results showed the importance of giving second chances to individuals through education.

St. Kitts and Nevis: The first cohort of students in the Elevate Programme has had stellar results in the recently concluded Caribbean Secondary Education Certificate (CSEC) examinations. These results are a proud moment for the Elevate Programme’s maiden examination centre.

The students in this first cohort recorded a 100 per cent pass rate in both the English Language and Principles of Business subjects. They also passed Human and Social Biology at 75%

In addition to their excellent passes, the students got five Grade Ones, six Grade Twos and two Grade Threes, and passed other subjects. According to the grading scheme, Grades I, II and III are passed, with Grade I being the highest.

Prime Minister Dr Terrance M. Drew congratulated the students saying such results showed the importance of giving second chances to individuals through education.

In his post on Facebook, Prime Minister Drew wrote, “this achievement speaks to something much greater: the power of opportunity and the value of a second chance. Education must remain a pathway through which people can rebuild, refocus and create a better future for themselves and their families.”

The management of the Elevate Programme noted that these results are a true representation of its philosophy and vision.

This achievement reflects the vision of elevating the whole of society by creating opportunities for individuals to transform their lives through learning and personal development, the post read.

Project coordinator Alicia Collins also praised the students saying the results showed a ‘more than examination’.

This is more than an examination result; it is a testament to courage, commitment, and the belief that a person’s past does not determine their future, Collins said.

The Elevate Programme is part of the government’s planned growth towards education, rehabilitation, empowerment and social services.

The success of the initiative is expected to provide St. Kitts and Nevis with a platform to take a leading role in championing second chance education in the region.