14 foreign women rescued as Turks and Caicos investigates suspected human trafficking

Authorities removed about 14 foreign women from several entertainment venues in Providenciales as investigators examine suspected human trafficking, prostitution and possible immigration violations.

The Turks and Caicos Islands: Several entertainment establishments in Providenciales, Turks and Caicos Islands, have reportedly been searched and closed as part of an ongoing investigation into suspected human trafficking and alleged prostitution.

According to official reports, a multi-agency task force conducted searches at several well-known bars on June 29, 2026. Three establishments were searched, including a bar in Kew Town formerly known as Jim Bar and Versa Bar, located along Leeward Highway in Pizza Pizza Plaza. Shisha Lounge was also reportedly visited during the operation, but its management said no women were removed from the establishment.

Approximately 14 foreign women were removed from the locations as the investigations got underway. As per the sources, the women are currently being housed at a secure location while investigators are looking into the circumstances of their presence and employment in the Turks and Caicos Islands.

According to the provided information, investigators are reportedly looking into whether some of the women entered the country on visitor visas only and later allegedly became involved in activities that may not have been consistent with the conditions under which they were admitted.

The concerns are currently surrounding possible human trafficking networks operating within the country, particularly involving women from countries including Venezuela, Dominican Republic and Brazil.

Several sources allege that some of the women may have been working under the control or direction of others rather than operating independently. However, these claims remain unclear and remain a part of ongoing investigations.

The Royal Turks and Caicos Islands Police Force and the relevant immigration authorities have not yet issued a clear public statement concerning the reported operations.