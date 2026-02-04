Turks and Caicos records first murder-free January since 2019 

Turks and Caicos: In a significant development, Turks and Caicos Islands recorded no murders in January 2026, marking the first murder-free January month since the year 2019. While sharing the development, the officials said, this significant development has been achieved after years of persistent violent crime and it has been attributed to intensified crime fighting efforts led by Commissioner of Police Fitz Bailey.

These efforts were supported by a specialized contingent of police officers who arrived from Jamaica in May 2025, added the authorities. Their deployment was authorized directly by Governor Dileeni Daniel-Selvaratnam as part of a strategic initiative which is aimed at enhancing the operational and tactical capabilities of the police force.

This January milestone comes after a long period of increasing violence. Notably, yearly murder totals stood at 4 in 2017 which increased to 9 in 2018 and 14 in 2019 followed by 23 in 2020, 13 in 2021, m 34 in 2022, 23 in 2023 and a whopping 48 in 2024 and 27 in the year 2025, with murders being recorded in January every year since 2020 to 2025.

Under the leadership of Commissioner Bailey, police operations have focused on stronger intelligence led enforcement along with more targeted patrols in high-risk communities as well as aggressive action against armed gangs.

As part of all these efforts, six known gang members were killed during armed confrontations with police officials last year, including a leader of a major gang Andral Percival of Haiti. He was reportedly shot and killed by police officials during an operation which was conducted in Blue Hills on August 31.

Commissioner Bailey, since his appointment, repeatedly warned that police officials will continue targeting illegal firearms, gunmen and organized criminal groups and stressed that officers will act decisively and do whatever it takes to protect public safety.

He is on record as saying that the police force will not relent until Turks and Caicos Islands is safe.

Commissioner Bailey stated previously: “We will continue to target illicit guns, gunmen and gangs and take the fight against gangs and gunmen. Our intentions are to make Turks and Caicos Islands safe so that our citizens will be able to move about free from crime and the fear thereof. No number of threats or acts of intimidation will deter our efforts. To those who continue to engage in criminal activities, this is your warning. The Royal Turks and Caicos Islands Police Force will act decisively to protect our people and restore peace. We are unwavering in our mission to uphold the law, defend the citizens and residents as well as our officers, and ensure that justice is served.”