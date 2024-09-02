Quinton de Kock’s powerful knock of 84 runs wins CPL match for Barbados Royals

While kicking off the season with resounding victory, de Kock turned out to be the chase master for Barbados Royals who have defended his wicket and secured victory single-handedly.

A special and massive knock of Quinton de Kock with 84 runs have clinched the victory for Barbados Royals in their first match of the 2024 CPL. In the fourth match, the team defeated new entrants Antigua and Barbuda Falcons by 9 wickets at Sir Vivan Richards Stadium on Sunday night.

While kicking off the season with resounding victory, de Kock turned out to be the chase master for Barbados Royals who have defended his wicket and secured victory single-handedly. He is adjudged as the unarguable “Player of the Match” for his unbeaten 87 runs of 45 balls including 9 fours and 5 towering sixes.

The toss was won by Barbados Royals who decided to bowl first, sending Falcons for batting in the thrilling match. However, things have started getting bad for Antigua and Barbuda Falcons in the starting with the loss of the three wickets on the trot.

However, they managed to set the target of 146 runs with the loss of 9 wickets in 20 overs. The batsmen including Jewel Andrew who made 48 runs off 35 deliveries, Chris Green with 20 runs off 16 balls and Fakhar Zaman who made 17 runs of 11 balls.

The bowlers of Falcons have failed to bring glory for their team as Imad Wasim managed to take one wicket in three overs with 21 runs. However, the knock of de Kock threatened the bowlers of Falcon who secured victory for his team.

He was supported by Rakheem Cornwall who made 34 runs off 20 balls and managed to make great partnership. After the wicket of Quinton de Kock, Sharmarh Brooks and played an inning of 21 runs off 28 deliveries.

De Knock expressed pleasure and noted that the total was not big, so they took advantage of the Powerplay and bat normally to chase the target. He said that the team is happy to start on a winning note and batting with Rahkeem is fun as all he needs to do is get him on strike and he can do the hard work.

Antigua and Barbuda Falcons have played three matches since the starting of the 2024 CPL games and lost three of them at their home ground. At the medal tally, they are standing in the last position and have been facing tough fights with every team on the field.

The Caribbean Premier League 2024 kickstarted on Thursday night and five matches have already been completed. Now, the sixth match will be held on Tuesday between Antigua and Barbuda Falcons and St Lucia Kings at Sir Vivian Richards Cricket Ground at 7: 00 pm.