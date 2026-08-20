23 killed after truck slams into bus carrying patients, healthcare workers in Brazil

The bus was carrying a total of 27 people including medical patients, healthcare workers, and several relatives of the patients.

Brazil: Approximately 23 people have been killed in a head-on collision between a bus and a truck in southern Brazil, on Wednesday, August 19. Five people have been reported injured.

According to the reports, the crash occurred around 3:30 a.m local time (GMT 6:30) on a highway near Ipiranga in Paraná state. The traffic police noted that the truck veered off into the other vehicle’s lane.

The truck was allegedly travelling without a cargo and reportedly crossed into the oncoming traffic lane and ultimately struck the bus. The bus was carrying a total of 27 people including medical patients, healthcare workers, and several relatives of the patients.

As per the reports, twenty one adults: 13 women and 8 men, and two children were killed in the crash, including the truck driver. In a press release the officials noted, “At least 23 deaths have been confirmed.”

Preliminary reports noted that the bus belonged to the Imbituva health department and was destined to the medical centers in the city of Curitiba, on the day of collision. However, the officials are yet to disclose or provide any information about the truck’s occupant.

Following the collision, medical and healthcare teams, police officers, and emergency crews were immediately dispatched to the scene where they remained for several hours to provide assistance and continue their response.

The firefighters reportedly rescued five survivors, including a 9-year-old boy, a woman and three men. They were immediately transferred to the hospital in Ponta Grossa for immediate medical care as three of them were in serious condition.

The highway was subsequently closed, which ultimately caused a miles-long backup of vehicles.

Several videos and images surfacing over the media shows the bus smashed to pieces next to a truck by the roadside.

Acidente entre ônibus e carreta deixa 22 mortos em rodovia no Paraná https://t.co/Tmv9MLrY7k #g1 pic.twitter.com/viqnB2EDGH — g1 (@g1) August 19, 2026

Further mechanical examinations are underway as the forensic investigators are working to determine whether the truck driver fell asleep at the wheel or whether the vehicle experienced a mechanical issue.