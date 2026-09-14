Grenada’s Anderson Peters wins javelin silver at inaugural World Athletics Ultimate Championship

Two-time world champion Anderson Peters produced a best throw of 86.18 metres to secure silver for Grenada in the inaugural World Athletics Ultimate Championship in Budapest.

Budapest, Hungary: Anderson Peters from Grenada claimed second position winning silver in the men’s javelin throw in the inaugural World Athletics Ultimate Championship at the National Athletics Centre in Budapest, Hungary on Sunday, September 13, 2026.

The outcome added another major international milestone for the two-time world champion marking an additional medal-winning finish by the end of 2026 campaign. Peters delivered his best throw of 86.18 metres, which was produced during his second effort.

Peters in post-performance interview said that “he was delighted with his 86.18m throw, specifically in comparison with his last year’s performance at the same stage, Getting 86.18m here for me today is a tremendous joy, ‘cause last year in that very final I only did 83”, he also stated that “I think the biggest area that I could improve on is my run-up. My rhythm—my rhythm has been the thing that's keeping me back a lot.”

Two-time World Champion, Anderson Peters, spoke about the challenges experienced with the new format for the men's Javelin Throw #UltimateChampionship #WorldAthleticsUltimateChampionship pic.twitter.com/9ZTF3SwFli — Noel Francis (@nanthonyfrancis) September 13, 2026

His remaining throws were measured at 80.18m, 84.15m and 82.63m. Whereas his 86.18m throw put him in a favourable position to secure the silver medal but was outperformed by Sri Lanka’s Rumesh Tharanga Pathirage, who produced an impressive throw of 91.09m in the final round to win the inaugural Ultimate Championship title.

Pathirage has firmly cemented himself among the world’s leading javelin thrower in 2026. He commenced his Budapest campaign with world No.1 ranking and the year’s global leader, after posting a national record and personal best of 92.62m in the month of June in Rome. That delivery also positioned him eighth among the world’s all-time best list at the time.

Julian Weber of Germany finished on the podium claiming third spot with 85.89m, whereas Trinidad and Tobago’s Keshorn Walcott secured fourth place with 82.41m. Pakistan’s Olympic gold medalist Arshad Nadeem finished fifth with a season’s best 81.49m.

Peter’s silver is especially significant given his track record at the highest stage. He clinched gold in the 2022 World Athletics Championships with a throw of 90.54m and also secured silver at the 2025 World Championships. World Athletics also identifies him as the 2025 global silver medallist and he was also a bronze medallist at Paris Olympics 2024.

The Ultimate Athletics Championship was the inaugural edition of World Athletics’ new end-of-season competition, providing a common platform for Olympic champions, world champions, Diamond League winners and top performers. 381 athletes from 65 federations participated in the three-day event in Budapest and featured a record US$10 million prize pool.