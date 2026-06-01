St. Kitts and Nevis names eight-member team for Taste of the Caribbean 2026

The eight-member delegation will showcase the culinary traditions, creativity and flavours of St. Kitts and Nevis as it competes with chefs, bartenders and pastry professionals from across the Caribbean.

St. Kitts and Nevis: Eight members have been announced to represent the Federation at the Taste of the Caribbean 2026. The event is scheduled to take place from November 16 to 19, 2026, at the Wyndham Grand Barbados Sam Lords Castle Resort in Bridgetown.

The delegation was announced via a Facebook post. It will be led by Culinary Team Manager Chef Larry Monrose and Culinary Team Coach Chef Peter Marshall. Other members include Senior Chef Larissa Collins; Senior Chef Shakeyra Reid Green; Pastry Chef Melisa Lewis; Bartender Kishnell Warner; Junior Chef Ashanti Dorset; and Junior Chef Kenaro Lee.

The team will present the flavors, creativity and culinary traditions of St. Kitts and Nevis, as they compete against other participants from across the Caribbean. Their participation in this event will also highlight the local cuisine and promote the nation on a global map.

Minister of Foreign Affairs Dr Denzil Douglas also extended his best wishes to the team via an official Facebook post. “May this experience be one of growth, inspiration, success, and unforgettable achievements as they proudly fly the flag of St. Kitts and Nevis. We wish them every success as they showcase the rich culinary heritage, creativity, and excellence of our beloved Federation,” he noted.

Taste of the Caribbean was first organized in 1993 by the Caribbean Hotel and Tourism Association (CHTA). It has grown into a leading food competition and cultural display in the Caribbean over the years.

The competition also features educational sessions, demonstrations, and exhibitions which display the great diversity of Caribbean food and culture. This will provide more opportunities for local professionals to exchange ideas, develop new skills, and build business relations.

This year’s Taste of the Caribbean will be supported by a wide network of industry partners and sponsors. These include Mastercard, Certified Angus Beef, Interval International, Angostura, and US Meat Export Federation.