Hip-Hop pioneer Dave Mays weds Brett Jolèy Mays on exclusive Belize island in star-studded celebration

Photos from the ceremony showed the couple exchanging vows against the Caribbean Sea, surrounded by floral arrangements and close family, friends, and entertainment industry guests.

Belize: Hip-hop media pioneer Dave Mays and former Oprah Winfrey Show and OWN Network Producer Brett Jolèy Mays exchanged their vows on a private island located off the Belizean coast. The island played host over the weekend to what several are calling one of the most high-profile entertainment as well as cultural weddings ever staged in the country.

The seaside ceremony was reportedly held on Saturday on Prince Island which is an exclusive private island owned by entrepreneur and music executive James Prince. Prince is widely known in the entertainment industry as the founder of Rap-A-Lot Records and a significant figure in the development of Southern hip-hop culture.

Photos from the intimate ceremony shows the couple exchanging vows against the backdrop of the Caribbean Sea of Belize which is surrounded by elegant floral arrangements and an intimate gathering of family, friends as well as entertainment industry personalities.

Notably, Dave Mays is best known as the co-founder of The Source Magazine which is the major publication that became known globally as ‘The Bible of Hip-Hop’ during the 1990s and early 2000s. Under his leadership, The Source helped launch and enhance some of the biggest names in rap music while also documenting the rise of hip-hop culture globally.

Recently, Mays has shifted into digital media as the founder of Breakbeat Media which is a fast-growing culture and entertainment podcast network in the US which features some of hip-hop’s most influential creators and personalities.

The wedding ceremony in Belize also attracted several significant names from the music industry. Among them included Cash Money Records legends Mannie Fresh and Juvenile who travelled to the island nation not only to perform during the festivities but also to record a special edition of Belize of their popular podcast ‘Still 400’.

Juvenile gained global recognition in the late 1990s through chart-topping tracks like Back That Azz Up and Slow Motion, while Mannie Fresh is celebrated as a pioneering producer whose distinctive Cash Money sound played a major role in shaping Southern hip-hop.

Belizean performer J Cas was also part of the wedding festivities which brought a vibrant local cultural presence to the internationally attended celebration.

Information released before the event indicated that several prominent government and political representatives would be involved including Minister of Tourism Anthony Mahler and former Opposition Leader Shyne Barrow. They were expected to take part in podcast discussions showcasing Belize’s tourism industry and growing entertainment sector.

Meanwhile, Prince Island has earned a reputation within entertainment and luxury circles as an exclusive private retreat that regularly attracts high-profile visitors.