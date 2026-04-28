Highly anticipated St Thomas Carnival 2026 kicks off in USVI
Many visitors from around the world join the carnival to enjoy local music, food and vibrant street parades celebrating the culture of St. Thomas.
Written by Sasha Baptiste
Published
Updated
United States Virgin Islands: The St. Thomas Carnival, a vibrant festival, celebrated annually in St. Thomas, United States Virgin Islands is currently underway from April 26 to May 2, 2026, and is celebrating the 74th edition of the event.
The St. Thomas Carnival 2026 has been planned in a way to promote the culture of the island with the tourists, putting the nation on a global map. Many visitors join the carnival from across the world and enjoy local music, food, and street parades.
Pre-activities began with Easter Children’s Fun Day on Sunday, April 5. It was held at Emile Griffith Park for families and kids to enjoy a day together. The Queen Show was held at the University of the Virgin Islands on April 18. Hospital Shaw was organized at the Hospital Parking Lot on April 20.
Music is a big part of the carnival. Events like Jr Calypso/Cultural Event and Calypso Monarch took place at Carnival Village on April 23 and April 25 respectively.
The main carnival events started on April 26 with Boat Race at the Waterfront Apron and Panorama at the Carnival Village. Village Nights will take place from April 27 to May 2, from 7 PM everyday.
Schedule of Events
April 28 - Youth Tramp (Market Square to Village - 6PM)
April 29 - Food Fair (Crown Bay - 10 AM)
April 30 - J’ouvert (Waterfront Apron - 5:30 AM)
May 1 - Children’s Parade (Main Street - 10 AM)
May 2 - Adult’s Parade (Main Street - 10 AM)
May 2 - Fireworks (Waterfront Apron - 9 PM)
Village Lineup (Imagi Music City)
Monday – April 27
Theme: “Imagi Jammin and Tramping” (Feat. DJ Pete)
Imagination Brass
Dundeal
Jam Band
Voice
Alison Hinds
Farmer Nappy
Hypa Sounds
Tuesday – April 28
Theme: “Theresa Rocking in the Garden” (Feat. DJ Lady Mix & J’Shante Int’l)
It Is What It Is
Klimaxx Band
Nikki Brooks
Star Martin
Temisha
Rudy Live
Mical Teja, GBM Nutron
Anika Berry & more
Wednesday – April 29
Theme: “All Out Pose” (Feat. DJ Any Vibe, DJ Vokero & Kevin Crown)
Kruziano
T-Vice
Goyo
Kiko Rodriguez
B-Squad ft. Sisa & Quan
Bouyon Fest: Trilla G, Shelly, Reo & Trev Li
Thursday – April 30
Theme: “Parking Lot” (Feat. VI Dream Team & Ricky Platinum)
Reggae Dynasty
Steel Pulse
Busy Signal
Armani
PndrN
Malie Donn
Friday – May 1
Theme: “Jockey Style” (Feat. Red Lion & DJ Avalanche)
Empire
Th3rd
Burning Flames
Mic Love
Pumpa
YFB
Shaw HP
Tribute to Sasso
Saturday – May 2
Theme: “Bands for Deh Road” (Feat. DJ Reg, Deejay Cypha & JahLion)
VIO Int’l
Adam O & Blind Earz
Destra
Full Blown
Busta Rhymes
R. City
Tempo Night
Author Profile
Sasha Baptiste reports on local Caribbean news with a strong focus on crime, justice, community issues, and entertainment. With a background in sociology and journalism, she brings a grounded, people-centered perspective to her reporting, shedding light on the challenges and resilience within Caribbean societies.