Highly anticipated St Thomas Carnival 2026 kicks off in USVI

Many visitors from around the world join the carnival to enjoy local music, food and vibrant street parades celebrating the culture of St. Thomas.

United States Virgin Islands: The St. Thomas Carnival, a vibrant festival, celebrated annually in St. Thomas, United States Virgin Islands is currently underway from April 26 to May 2, 2026, and is celebrating the 74th edition of the event.

The St. Thomas Carnival 2026 has been planned in a way to promote the culture of the island with the tourists, putting the nation on a global map. Many visitors join the carnival from across the world and enjoy local music, food, and street parades.

Pre-activities began with Easter Children’s Fun Day on Sunday, April 5. It was held at Emile Griffith Park for families and kids to enjoy a day together. The Queen Show was held at the University of the Virgin Islands on April 18. Hospital Shaw was organized at the Hospital Parking Lot on April 20.

Music is a big part of the carnival. Events like Jr Calypso/Cultural Event and Calypso Monarch took place at Carnival Village on April 23 and April 25 respectively.

The main carnival events started on April 26 with Boat Race at the Waterfront Apron and Panorama at the Carnival Village. Village Nights will take place from April 27 to May 2, from 7 PM everyday.

Schedule of Events

April 28 - Youth Tramp (Market Square to Village - 6PM)

April 29 - Food Fair (Crown Bay - 10 AM)

April 30 - J’ouvert (Waterfront Apron - 5:30 AM)

May 1 - Children’s Parade (Main Street - 10 AM)

May 2 - Adult’s Parade (Main Street - 10 AM)

May 2 - Fireworks (Waterfront Apron - 9 PM)

Village Lineup (Imagi Music City)

Monday – April 27

Theme: “Imagi Jammin and Tramping” (Feat. DJ Pete)

Imagination Brass

Dundeal

Jam Band

Voice

Alison Hinds

Farmer Nappy

Hypa Sounds

Tuesday – April 28

Theme: “Theresa Rocking in the Garden” (Feat. DJ Lady Mix & J’Shante Int’l)

It Is What It Is

Klimaxx Band

Nikki Brooks

Star Martin

Temisha

Rudy Live

Mical Teja, GBM Nutron

Anika Berry & more

Wednesday – April 29

Theme: “All Out Pose” (Feat. DJ Any Vibe, DJ Vokero & Kevin Crown)

Kruziano

T-Vice

Goyo

Kiko Rodriguez

B-Squad ft. Sisa & Quan

Bouyon Fest: Trilla G, Shelly, Reo & Trev Li

Thursday – April 30

Theme: “Parking Lot” (Feat. VI Dream Team & Ricky Platinum)

Reggae Dynasty

Steel Pulse

Busy Signal

Armani

PndrN

Malie Donn

Friday – May 1

Theme: “Jockey Style” (Feat. Red Lion & DJ Avalanche)

Empire

Th3rd

Burning Flames

Mic Love

Pumpa

YFB

Shaw HP

Tribute to Sasso

Saturday – May 2

Theme: “Bands for Deh Road” (Feat. DJ Reg, Deejay Cypha & JahLion)

VIO Int’l

Adam O & Blind Earz

Destra

Full Blown

Busta Rhymes

R. City

Tempo Night